Sikandar's new poster leaves Salman Khan's fans jumping with joy over its 'pure mass appeal'

The clock is ticking and fans are getting excited to watch Salman Khan take over big screens with his aura and mammoth presence. The superstar will be next seen in AR Murugadoss’s action-thriller, Sikandar which will be released on Eid 2025. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the makers have been dropping multiple posters, songs, and other assets of the film, which has increased the expectations of many. A couple of hours ago, a new poster was unveiled and netizens can’t get over it.

On March 13, 2025, the team of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar dropped a new poster on social media. Ahead of the festival of colors, the makers gave a pleasant surprise to fans and it has been received well. In the poster, the bhaijaan of Bollywood can be seen standing on top of a burning type.

The aggression in his eyes and the attitude in his body language definitely appealed to many. In the captions, the team penned, “Holi ke mauke par, Sikandar ki taraf se ek aur taufa. Wishing you all a very #HappyHoli from #SajidNadiadwala and the entire team of #Sikandar!”

Sikandar's new poster drops:

Soon after, several netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared their two cents on the news poster from the upcoming film. According to a user, it has ‘pure mass appeal’. The fan further added, “This poster is more than enough to captivate audiences and drive them to theaters. Just wait for the moment it graces cinema exteriors.”

Advertisement

Another one wrote, “Sikandar is getting Hot Property Day by Day. Damn What a Poster Man. All We need a baap Level Trailer Cut afterall we all are seated.”

A third called it the ‘best poster’ of the film while another wrote “Behtarein, Dhamakedaar. I'm not lying, This Poster has quadrupled my Excitement for #Sikandar, hats off to the Editor!” A fifth stated, “This Poster should have released first! We Expected Low & They Delivered High.”

Check out some more fan reaction to the Sikandar poster:

Apart from Salman, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. Helmed by A. R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on March 28, 2025.