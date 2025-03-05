POLL: Ahead of Sikandar, which Salman Khan Eid release did you enjoy the most? Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick to Ek Tha Tiger; VOTE

Salman Khan is all set to continue his tradition of delighting fans with an Eid release, this time with A.R. Murugadoss’ Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Ahead of the action film's release, Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to determine which of Khan’s Eid releases fans have enjoyed the most.

1. Dabangg (2010)

Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Salman Khan’s Dabangg was released on September 10, 2010. His portrayal of the fearless and witty police officer Chulbul Pandey has become one of the most iconic roles of his career. The film also marked the acting debut of Sonakshi Sinha.

2. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

The beloved on-screen pair of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif charmed fans with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. The action-packed entertainer was released on August 15, 2012. The success of this espionage thriller led to the creation of an entire spy universe, spawning two successful sequels.

3. Kick (2014)

Another celebrated film in Khan’s career is Kick, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, it hit the big screens on July 25, 2014. As one of Khan’s most successful films, Kick remains a fan favorite. Last year, subtle hints about Kick 2 heightened anticipation among fans.

4. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan’s heartwarming collaboration, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, was released on July 17, 2015. The film is remembered for its poignant storytelling and soulful soundtrack. Khan’s innocent and heartfelt portrayal, along with his touching chemistry with co-stars, made this film a massive success.

5. Sultan (2016)

Sultan, starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, was released on July 6, 2016. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films, this romantic sports drama delivered a perfect mix of action, emotion, and entertainment.

6. Bharat (2019)

Last but not least is Bharat, also directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film was released on June 5, 2019.