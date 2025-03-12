POLL: Which Salman Khan movie on Amazon Prime Video is your favorite? Ek Tha Tiger to Sultan; VOTE
Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to allow the fans to choose their favorite Salman Khan movie that is available to watch on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
Salman Khan has entertained the audience with his movies over the years. Many of his popular films are available to watch on streaming platforms. Pinkvilla has conducted a poll to give the fans the opportunity to choose their favorite Salman movie on Amazon Prime Video. Have a look at the five options and vote in the poll below:
1. Ek Tha Tiger
Ek Tha Tiger (2012) is an action thriller directed by Kabir Khan. It is the first installment in the Spy Universe created by Yash Raj Films. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif play the roles of RAW and ISI agents, respectively. Their chemistry was one of the major highlights of the movie.
2. Sultan
The 2016 film Sultan is a sports drama helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman portrays the role of a wrestler who has given up on his career. He is paired opposite Anushka Sharma in the movie. Sultan received a lot of love from the critics and the audience during its release.
3. Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Hum Aapke Hain Koun is one of Salman Khan’s most loved movies. He stars opposite Madhuri Dixit in the 1994 musical romantic drama. Prem and Nisha’s love story resonates with the audience to date. This classic is directed by Sooraj Barjatya.
4. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is a romantic comedy released in cinemas in 2004. Alongside Salman, the David Dhawan directorial stars Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Amrish Puri, Kader Khan, Satish Shah, and Rajpal Yadav. Salman’s chemistry with Priyanka and his banter with Akshay were highly loved in the movie.
5. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
In Karan Johar’s beloved classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Salman Khan left a huge impact with his character Aman. He plays the role of Kajol’s fiancé in the romantic drama, but she is in love with Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul.
POLL RESULT: Fans pick their favorite female-directed Bollywood movie on Netflix; can you guess?