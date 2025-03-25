Prateik Smita Patil’s brother Arya Babbar reacts to Sikandar actor dropping dad Raj Babbar’s surname; ‘Name change kar sakte ho wajood nahi’

The cracks in the Babbar family became visible when Prateik Smita Patil didn't invite his dad, veteran actor Raj Babbar, to his wedding with his wife, Priya Banerjee. A while ago, the Sikandar actor revealed that he has officially changed his name and is no longer using his dad's surname. Now, Prateik's brother Arya Babbar reacted to this new development and stated, "Name change kar sakte ho wajood nahi (Name can be changed, not the identity.)" Read on!

Actor Prateik Babbar has officially changed his name to Prateik Smita Patil in honor of the legacy of his late mother, actress Smita Patil. Reacting to this decision, his half-brother, popular Punjabi actor Arya Babbar, stated that it's completely up to the Sikandar actor to decide what name he wants to keep and what he doesn't want to.

He further told Hindustan Times, “Aap apna name change kar sakte ho, wajood nahi. Rahunga toh Babbar hi because wajood mera woh hi hai. Aap woh kaise change kar sakte ho? (You can change your name, but not your identity. I'll remain a Babbar because my existence is rooted in that. How can you change that?)".

The popular TV star further stated that even if tomorrow he wakes up and changes his name from Arya Babbar to anything else, even then, he will remain a Babbar. "I just have to say that Smita ma is our mother too," he concluded.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Prateik confirmed dropping the 'Babbar' surname officially. He told the publication that Prateik Smita Patil is a powerful name and his mother, the late Smita Patil, has a powerful legacy. "I am merely just embracing her power. I am the son of the late great legend Smita Patil," he expressed.

While talking to The Times of India, the India Lockdown actor stated that he is not worried about the repercussions of his actions. Moreover, he needs to be wholly and solely associated with his mother, her name, and her legacy. "I'm striving to be like my mother and not like my dad," expressed the Dhobi Ghat actor.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!