What will Ajay Devgn do if there's a raid at Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s house? His witty response is breaking the internet: ‘Main apne ghar pe…’

Ajay Devgn is grabbing eyeballs today as the trailer of Raid 2 just released. The film, which is a sequel to his hit 2018 film Raid, stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. During the trailer launch event, Ajay was asked about how he would manage if he had to raid the houses of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. What followed next was a rather witty response that left everyone in splits.

A reporter, during the press conference, cheekily asked Ajay Devgn that since he has a lot of colleagues in the industry like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, if there is a raid at any of their houses, then he being an officer, how will he manage the situation? To this, the Singham star gave an unexpected response.

Ajay said, “Main officer film me hu. Main unke ghar nahi ja raha hu raid karne. Mujhe kya manage karna hai mujhe samajh me aaya nahi. Kyuki jab kisi ke ghar raid padi hogi to main apne ghar pe baitha hounga ya mere yaha padegi to wo log ghar pe baithe honge. To kuch manage karna hi nahi hai.” His reply immediately filled the auditorium in splits.

Raid 2 is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, while Panorama Studios has produced it. The upcoming gripping thriller is set to be released on May 1, 2025.

The actor was last seen in Azaad, which introduced Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan. Apart from this, Ajay has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. He has Son Of Sardaar 2 which also stars Mrunaal Thakur.

During Pinkvilla’s Masterclass, Ajay questioned if he was doing Dhamaal 4 after being loved in the jungle adventure comedy Total Dhamaal. The actor confirmed that he was a part of it by saying, “Yes.”

Now, all eyes are on Raid 2, and we bet that after watching the trailer, fans cannot wait for the film.

