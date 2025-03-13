WATCH: Alia Bhatt dancing and eating first bite of her pre-birthday cake is cutest thing on internet; don’t miss Ranbir Kapoor’s kiss

Actress Alia Bhatt had a pre-birthday celebration along with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and paparazzi, where she also cut a cake in front of the media. The video is now going viral on social media, as the duo's loving gestures for each other are completely unmissable, leaving us in awe.

In the video, Alia Bhatt is seen cutting her birthday cake with Ranbir Kapoor by her side, while the paps sing Happy Birthday for her. What truly catches our attention is Alia dancing her heart out, while RK adores her effortlessly. Next, Alia playfully eats the first piece of cake before Ranbir sweetly plants a kiss on her forehead—an adorable moment that is melting hearts online.

See the video here:

For her pre-birthday celebrations, the Dear Zindagi actress donned a soft peach floral kurta and embraced a no-makeup look. Meanwhile, her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, looked dapper as always in a white shirt and trousers.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have always been each other’s biggest cheerleaders, supporting one another in both personal and professional journeys. The duo will be next seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

Love & War is a war-themed film centered around a love triangle. During its preparation phase, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were seen at an Air Force base. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026, coinciding with the festive period of Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has an exciting lineup of films, including Alpha with Sharvari, produced by Yash Raj Films. The action-packed movie is set to premiere in theaters on Christmas 2025.

Pinkvilla earlier reported that Alia is in advanced talks with Maddock Films for a psychological supernatural thriller. She has reportedly explored multiple collaborations with producer Dinesh Vijan and is now close to locking in a project. The film, tentatively titled Chamunda, derives its name from an integral aspect of its plot, which is still under development.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming films include Animal Park, Dhoom 4, and Ramayana Part 1 and 2.