Meet actor who aspired to be IAS officer, started with TV, worked with Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and is married to leading Bollywood filmmaker

The actor we’re talking about in this piece initially aspired to become an IAS officer. This person started her acting career with television and then went on to work in many Indian films. She has worked with popular actors like Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, and more. She is also married to a leading Bollywood filmmaker. Were you able to guess? We mean Yami Gautam.

Yami Gautam is the daughter of Punjabi film director Mukesh Gautam. In an old interview with the Hindustan Times, Yami revealed that she had never thought about becoming an actor. She said, “I wanted to be an IAS officer when a few family friends came to meet us in Chandigarh and told my parents that I should try to enter Bollywood.”

In television, Yami has worked in soap operas like Chand Ke Paar Chalo, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, and more. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Vicky Donor in 2012 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Action Jackson, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Kaabil with Hrithik Roshan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, A Thursday, Dasvi, and more are some of the titles in her filmography.

In 2023, Yami Gautam starred in the comedy-drama OMG 2 with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. Her last appearance was in the 2024 political action thriller Article 370, which received widespread acclaim for her performance.

Yami’s upcoming movie is the wedding-themed action comedy Dhoom Dhaam with Pratik Gandhi. The film will premiere on Netflix on February 14, 2025, on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day.

On the personal front, Yami Gautam is married to Uri director Aditya Dhar. They tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2024. The couple revealed their son’s name as Vedavid in a special post on Instagram. Dhoom Dhaam will mark the actress’ first film after giving birth.

Yami Gautam has an active social media presence. She constantly shares updates from her personal and professional life on her Instagram. Yami enjoys a following of over 19.8 million on the platform.