Saif Ali Khan Attack: Kareena Kapoor screaming for help to quick recovery, 10 truths revealed by actor about horrifying night in 1st interview

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has finally broken his silence after the shocking stabbing attack at his Bandra residence. Addressing the incident for the first time, the actor expressed gratitude for the support he received and assured fans of his recovery. Authorities continue investigating the terrifying assault. In a recent interview with the Times of India, the actor broke the silence and shared chilling details from January 16, 2025.

10 shocking truths revealed by Saif Ali Khan himself from the horrifying stabbing incident night

1. How Saif Ali Khan Found Out About the Intruder

Saif Ali Khan recalled that Kareena Kapoor Khan had gone out for dinner while he stayed home due to work commitments. When she returned, they chatted briefly before going to sleep. A while later, their househelp rushed in, alarming them about an intruder in Jeh Ali Khan’s room wielding a knife and demanding money.

Around 2 AM, Saif confronted the masked man, who was armed with two knives. A struggle ensued, during which Saif sustained injuries while trying to defend himself.

2. Househelp Geeta Helped and Shoved the Intruder Away from the Actor

Khan recalled that at that moment, he was desperately hoping for someone to pull the intruder off him. His househelp, Geeta, intervened, managing to shove the attacker away. Both he and Geeta quickly rolled away and shut the door.

By then, he was covered in blood and had lost some feeling in his right leg. Unaware that he had been nicked in the spine, he initially thought he had been stabbed in the leg.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan Screamed for Help

Saif recalled that Kareena was screaming, instructing househelp to get Jeh to safety. She feared that the intruder might still be nearby or that there could be more attackers.

In a state of panic, Kareena was shouting for a rickshaw or cab. As Saif began feeling pain in his back, she decided he should go to the hospital while she took Jeh to her sister’s house.

4. Taimur and the Househelp Took Saif to the Hospital

The Hum Tum actor shared that his elder son Taimur Ali Khan remained completely composed during the situation. Tim insisted on accompanying him, which gave Saif a sense of comfort in that critical moment. He believed Kareena sent Taimur knowing the support he would provide.

Looking back, Saif felt it was the right decision, as he didn’t want to go alone. He also admitted that if anything were to happen, he wanted Taimur by his side.

Along with their staff member, Hari, they took a rickshaw to Lilavati Hospital. The rickshaw driver, noticing the blood, realized something was wrong but remained respectful, possibly because of Taimur’s presence.

5. The Surgery Lasted Six Hours

Saif revealed that upon reaching the hospital, doctors immediately assessed his injuries. While his hands and neck had multiple slashes, they were most concerned about his back. An MRI was conducted, and a crucial decision was made to call a spinal neurosurgeon.

Dr. Nitin Dange, who had just gone to bed around 2 AM, was urgently contacted and rushed to the hospital. The surgery was extensive, lasting six hours, with the spinal procedure alone taking 2.5 hours.

6. Saif Ali Khan on the Absence of a Driver at 3 AM

Addressing social media questions about why such a wealthy family didn’t have a driver present at night, he clarified that their drivers don’t stay overnight unless specifically needed. He explained that while some staff members stay in the house, drivers typically go home.

Saif admitted that he would have driven himself if he had found the car keys but, in hindsight, was relieved he didn’t, as moving his injured back could have worsened his condition.

When asked why he didn’t call a driver at 3 AM, he pointed out that waiting for one to arrive would have taken time, and he needed urgent medical attention.

7. Actor’s Response to Trolls Questioning His Quick Recovery

Saif Ali Khan acknowledged that an incident like this would naturally evoke a range of reactions. He expected skepticism, ridicule, and even disbelief, but he viewed it as part of what makes the world diverse and interesting.

In his opinion, if everyone reacted with only sympathy, it would feel monotonous. Since he anticipated such responses, he saw no need to engage with them.

8. Saif on How Kareena and the Kids Are Coping After the Stabbing Incident

Saif shared that his children were doing well after the incident. Jeh, in his innocent way, gifted him a plastic sword and advised him to keep it by his bed in case the thief returned. He proudly stated, “Geeta saved Abba, and Abba saved me.”

Saif mentioned that Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were deeply emotional about the incident, with Ibrahim being more expressive than usual.

Regarding Kareena, Saif praised her strength, saying she was holding up very well. However, she was naturally shaken and deeply concerned about security, ensuring such an incident never happens again.

9. Does Living in Mumbai Feel Unsafe to the Actor Now?

Saif stated that he has never believed in having personal security and does not feel the need for bodyguards. Responding to questions about why he doesn’t have more security, he reiterated that he never wanted to walk around with guards, as it would feel like a burden.

Saif praised the Mumbai Police for their swift response and emphasized that he still feels completely safe in the city.

10. The Walk Back to Normalcy

Saif Ali Khan described his survival as something beyond comprehension, calling it an incredible stroke of luck.

Reflecting on his recovery, he acknowledged that walking out of the hospital so casually might not have seemed like he had just faced a life-threatening situation. However, it was important to him to leave on his own two feet, just as he had walked in.

Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering well, and he will be next seen in Netflix's Jewel Thief alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.

