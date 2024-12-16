Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and more had blast at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Haldi and this UNSEEN VIDEO is proof

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding was the talk of the town for most of 2024. Celebrity moments from the functions still go viral on social media and it looks like internet sensation Orry is also not over the wedding. He recently shared an unseen video from the Haldi ceremony where Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and more, were seen having a blast.

Today, December 16, 2024, Orhan Awatramani took to Instagram and posted an epic throwback from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi in July. In the video, the bride and groom were seen sitting together in their ethnic outfits as their family and friends adorned them in haldi. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani showered their son with love, who in turn smeared his mother’s face in yellow.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta also played haldi with Anant and Radhika. Orry wasn’t left alone as bowls of yellow paste were dropped on him. Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Atlee, Hardik Pandya, Shanaya Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh were part of the fun. They were seen dancing and enjoying being covered in yellow.

The caption of Orry’s post read, “POV : You accidentally invited Orry to your haldi.” He used the song Deewangi Deewangi in the background of the video. It perfectly suited the star-studded function.

Netizens reacted in the comments section of the post and shared their excitement. One person said, “Too good,” while another wrote, “Are kya Holi Khel rahe ho (Are y’all playing Holi). A user stated, “Orry a complete vibe!!” and another shared, “They say every day is a Celebration. This is an example.” Many others left red hearts and laughing emojis.

Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Vedang Raina, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others liked the post.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The wedding was followed by a Shubh Aashirwad function on July 13 and a reception on July 14.

