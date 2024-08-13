Salman Khan ‘bachpan se hi Khoobsurat the’, claims Javed Akhtar; reveals Arbaaz Khan was a ‘regular seducer’ at Angry Young Men trailer launch

The highly-anticipated trailer of Angry Young Men: The Salim Javed Story was unveiled in Mumbai with much anticipation. Walking down memory lane, legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar revealed that Salim Khan’s son Salman Khan has always been a good-looking child and humorously mentioned how Arbaaz Khan was a ‘regular seducer.’

During the trailer launch event, the veteran lyricist shared interesting anecdotes about Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. He revealed when he met Salim Khan in 1965, the Sikandar actor wasn’t even a year old. Heaping praise on the superstar, he said, "Abhi itne handsome lag rahe hain, ye koi abhi ki baat nahin hai, ye bachpan se hi khoobsurat the (He is looking so handsome now, but he has been beautiful since childhood). He was an exceptionally good-looking child."

Javed Akhtar also recalled that there used to be a monochromatic picture of Khan in a frame in their living room. The legendary lyricist stated that all the kids (of Salim Khan) were born in front of him. However, he mentioned that Salman was an extremely shy and introverted child. It was rather Arbaaz Khan who was ‘badmaash (notorious)’.

"He was a regular seducer," he said, further recalling how he would become friends with every friend of Salim Khan. When Arbaaz interjected Akhtar’s claims, he humorously replied, "tumhein pata nai hai tumne kya kya kiya hai 6 baras mein (You don't even know what all you did at the age of 6?)".

Akhtar continued by mentioning that Arbaaz would develop a "special relation" with every guest, whilst Salman would sit in the corner. The veteran lyricist pointed out how people would often perceive Arbaaz to be a friendly child.

In addition to this, he also disclosed "ajeeb aadat(weird habit)" of Arbaaz revealing how his hair would never be messy. "ye kanghi karta tha ek 6 saal ka bacha apni kanghi kar raha hai maine aise dekha nahin kabhi to self-love inka bahut kamaal ka tha(He would comb his hair. I’ve never seen a 6-year-old child combing his hair. So, his self-love has been really great)," he quipped.

The docu-series Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed chronicles the real-life story and their experiences in the iconic journey. It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Aug 20.

