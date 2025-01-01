Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan goes out and about in city with rumoured GF Larissa Bonesi as they ring New Year 2025 together
Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, Aryan Khan, welcomed the new year 2025 in style with his rumored girlfriend and model Larissa Bonesi.
The New Year 2025 has just arrived, and several Bollywood stars have welcomed the new year in style. Among other celebs, Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, Aryan Khan, was spotted in the city as he arrived to attend the party of his brand with his rumored girlfriend Larissa Bonesi. The duo caught attention as they kept their stylish foot forward and walked across the crowd of paps to the party venue.
Aryan Khan, known for his understated style, opted for a casual yet chic look. He paired black pants with a classic white t-shirt and layered it with a navy blue jacket. He completed the ensemble with silver sneakers, effortlessly showcasing his minimalist style.
Meanwhile, Larissa Bonesi brought a hint of glamor to the evening. She wore a shimmery pink short dress that perfectly complemented her radiant personality. She paired it with a white jacket and silver heels that tied the outfit together. Her open hair beautifully framed her face, and a delicate necklace added a finishing touch to her captivating appearance. The two were captured entering the party venue, gracefully acknowledging the paparazzi before stepping inside to join the festivities.
On the work front, Aryan Khan is slowly carving his niche in the entertainment industry. Larissa Bonesi has already made a mark with her journey from international modeling to acting in Indian films.
While the star kid is preparing for his debut as a creator-director, he is working on an untitled series under Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. His Showbiz is set to release on Netflix in 2025. The series, a multi-genre exploration of Bollywood's world, promises to bring untamed storytelling to life.
