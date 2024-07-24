9 Best Hindi slow songs perfect for a romantic evening

Our lives are incomplete without the magic of music. The melodies are the witnesses of our love and even play a part in creating our stories. Don’t you have a special song with your partner that immediately reminds you of your memorable moments together? These Hindi slow songs may have been in the background during important occasions like a proposal or an anniversary. Here is a list of some of the best slow songs in Hindi that will take you back to those sweet memories or encourage you to make new ones.

9 best Hindi slow songs that are a must in your playlist:



1. Kalank - Title Track

Movie: Kalank (2019)

Kalank (2019) Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Amitabh Bhattacharya Singer(s): Arijit Singh

The list of best slow songs in Hindi starts with the melodious title track of the movie Kalank. The soulful vocals and heart touching lyrics are used to depict the love and complicated relationships between the characters played by Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The chorus of Main Tera in the song will forever live in the hearts of music lovers.

2. Dil Diyan Gallan

Movie: Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) Music: Vishal and Shekhar

Vishal and Shekhar Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Irshad Kamil Singer(s): Atif Aslam

If you’re on the lookout for some slow romantic Hindi songs to express your love for your partner on a special occasion, Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai is the perfect choice. With the soothing voice of Atif Aslam in the background, the track showcases the evergreen chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as they romance in the picturesque locations of Austria.

3. Humsafar

Movie: Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) Music: Akhil Sachdeva

Akhil Sachdeva Lyrics: Akhil Sachdeva

Akhil Sachdeva Singer(s): Akhil Sachdeva, Mansheel Gujral

Another one of the famous slow love songs in Hindi is Humsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. This Akhil Sachdeva composition is as beautiful as its title and is a promise of staying with your partner forever. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, one of the most loved on-screen pairings in Bollywood, add to its appeal with their charming chemistry.

4. Mast Magan

Movie: 2 States (2014)

2 States (2014) Music: Shankar Ehsaan Loy

Shankar Ehsaan Loy Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Amitabh Bhattacharya Singer(s): Arijit Singh, Chinmayi Sripada

You’d be lying if you said that this line isn’t engraved in your heart: “Sheesh mahal na mujhko suhaye; tujh sang sookhi roti bhaaye? (I don't like the glass palace; with you, even dry bread is good for me).” Mast Magan from the movie 2 States, starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is one of the finest on the Hindi slow songs list.

5. Tum Hi Ho

Movie: Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Aashiqui 2 (2013) Music: Mithoon

Mithoon Lyrics: Mithoon

Mithoon Singer(s): Arijit Singh

Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 is one of the biggest hits among the Hindi slow songs. This romantic rain number from the Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer played a great role in establishing the musical era of Arijit Singh. The track was a sensation back then and is still a go-to during weddings and parties.

6. Tu Jaane Na

Movie: Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Irshad Kamil Singer(s): Atif Aslam

This heart-touching melody by Atif Aslam is one of the most popular sad slow songs in Hindi. Tu Jaane Na aptly captures the longing and love between Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. The video is aesthetically pleasing, and coupled with the lyrics, the song will immediately make you miss your partner.

7. Kahin To

Movie: Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008) Music: A.R. Rahman

A.R. Rahman Lyrics: Abbas Tyrewala

Abbas Tyrewala Singer(s): Rashid Ali, Vasundhara Das

Another one of the slow emotional songs in Hindi is Kahin To from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. It occurs at an important juncture in the film where Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza’s characters know they love each other but refuse to express it. The song is a real tearjerker and is the best choice to soothe a broken heart.

8. Tum Se Hi

Movie: Jab We Met (2007)

Jab We Met (2007) Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Irshad Kamil Singer(s): Mohit Chauhan

Tum Se Hi from Jab We Met showcases the stage where Shahid Kapoor’s Aditya sees Kareena Kapoor’s Geet everywhere as he falls more in love with her. Are you looking for a song to slow dance to with your partner? Then this is your answer. The track beautifully conveys how much the person you love means to you.

9. Tere Liye

Movie: Veer-Zaara

Veer-Zaara Music: Madan Mohan

Madan Mohan Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar Singer(s): Lata Mangeshkar, Roop Kumar Rathod

One of the biggest romantic films in Bollywood deserved nothing less than a track like Tere Liye to showcase its heart. The music video is as emotional as it gets with the reunion between Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer and Preity Zinta’s Zaara after years of pain and separation. The song beautifully describes the time they lost but how they survived with the memory of each other.

Other Hindi slow songs that will warm your hearts include Tum Ho (Rockstar), Kal Ho Naa Ho Title Track, Samjhawan (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania), Ankhon Mein Teri (Om Shanti Om), Tune Jo Na Kaha (New York), and many more.

