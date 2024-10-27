INSIDE Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Diwali Bash: Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia, Agastya Nanda, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor and more dazzle during special night

After Manish Malhotra, on October 26, 2024, renowned designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla hosted a grand Diwali party ahead of the joyous festival. Numerous Bollywood celebrities marked their presence on the special occasion and several inside pictures of Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Neetu Kapoor and more have surfaced on the internet.

Today, on October 27, social media sensation Orry took to his Instagram stories and shared several inside pictures from designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali bash. The photo dump from the special evening began with him posing with Khosla, followed by another picture with Bhumi Pednekar and Munjya fame Sharvari.

For the special occasion, Bhumi opted for a multicolored blouse paired with a red-white stylish saree, whereas Sharvari looked drop-dead gorgeous in a lehenga paired with a golden blouse.

One of the pictures captured an adorable moment where Neetu Kapoor adorable placed her hand on Orry’s cheek while Vijay Varma recreated Orry’s iconic pose. Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand, looked stunning in a pink traditional outfit. In addition to this, the Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor also turned heads with their glamorous avatars.

Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samiksha Pednekar, Swara Bhasker, Huma Qureshi, Rhea Kapoor, and Adar Poonawalla among others also graced the special evening.

In addition to this, renowned columnist and novelist Shobaa De also shared a carousel of images featuring inside pictures from the designer duo’s Diwali bash. The multi-picture post comprised celebs including the host himself, Sandeep Khosla, Sonali Bendre, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Agastya Nanda among others.

The new parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were also seen arriving for the special Diwali bash. Before entering the venue, the celebrity couple posed for the shutterbugs but also requested them to not click images of their baby girl.

Apart from the above-mentioned stars, celebrities including Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, Goldie Bahl, Sonam Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur were also seen marking their presence. Furthermore, Natasa Stankovic also arrived at the bash with her close friend Alexsandar Alex Illic who is also rumored to be Disha Patani's beau.

