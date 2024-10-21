THROWBACK: Sanjay Dutt once threw keys of a Salman Khan-gifted swanky car into the sea for THIS reason

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are among the most beloved stars in the country. Their close friendship is well-known and doesn't require any introduction. In a past discussion, the Sikandar actor reminisced about an incident where Sanju Baba tossed the car keys into the sea after he intended to gift him a stylish car for his special role in the film.

During an earlier appearance on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adaalat, Salman Khan shared a sweet story addressing his friendship with Sanjay Dutt. He revealed that when his brother Sohail Khan requested the Munna Bhai MBBS actor for a special appearance in his film, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, he readily agreed even without hearing the narration.

Salman continued, recalling that Sanju came to their place for a party after the film was completed. At that point in time, the superstar's BMW M5 car was coincidentally delivered and parked outside his house.

"Main Sanju ko bahar le ke gaya main bola (I took Sanju out and said) Baba, this is the first piece in the country and I want you to have it," he stated, further imitating Sanjay as he recalled his response - "Thanks Bhaijaan." He then remembered the Dhamaal actor throwing the car keys in a high-tide sea.

The 58-year-old actor further revealed that it was the only key he had. So, he had to hire help to find the keys and after four days, it was finally found. Dutt in response asked Salman, “So, you were trying to pay me for this?” shared the Kick actor further emphasizing his connection with the Saajan actor.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have shared screen space in movies like Saajan, Son Of Sardaar, Ready, and Chal Mere Bhai among others. They were last seen in AP Dhillon's single track, Old Money.

Directed by Sohail Khan, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya was released in 2002 and starred him alongside Sameera Reddy.

On the work front, Salman is currently working on AR Murugadoss' Sikandar backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar in the key roles. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Son Of Sardaar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur.

