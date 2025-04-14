Kick 2: Is Randeep Hooda part of Salman Khan-led action comedy film? Jaat actor says, ‘Unhone bola tha...’

After Sikandar, Salman Khan fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel to his 2014 release, Kick 2. Randeep Hooda’s role as the police officer was highly appreciated and now, most recently, the Jaat actor revealed if he is also a part of the upcoming film. He also mentioned Sajid Nadiadwala’s major involvement in the film’s process.

While speaking with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Randeep Hooda was asked if he is also a part of Kick 2. In response to this, he agreed that he has heard about the sequel being made, but he is not sure when it will be coming. He mentioned that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is usually involved in it.

"Unhone bola tha banayenge, par aisa koi intimation mereko nahi aaya hai. Main uska hissa hoon ya woh ban rahi hai ya nahi ban rahi—unhone kaha tha woh soch rahe hain. Bas itne tak hi pata hai (He said they would make it, but I’ve not received any intimation as yet. I don’t know whether I’m a part of it or whether it’s being made or not. He just said he’s thinking about it; that’s all I know.)," he said.

On the other hand, speaking with Mid-Day, screenwriter Rajat Arora revealed that they are prioritizing a fresh and compelling narrative, adding that the sequel will begin from where the first part ended.

Last year, in October 2024, Nadiadwala Grandson took to social media and shared a stunning monochromatic picture of Salman Khan where he was seen flaunting his muscles with his back towards the camera. The caption alongside the post read, “It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot, Sikandar….!!! From Grand Sajid Nadiadwala @beingsalmankhan @wardakhannadiadwala #Kick2 #Sikandar.”

Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the 2015-released Kick featured Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saurabh Shukla, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and more in pivotal roles.

Randeep Hooda is currently enjoying the release of Sunny Deol-led Jaat. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the mass actioner features Viineet Kumar Siingh, Saiyami Kher and more in the pivotal roles.

According to Pinkvilla’s box-office trade analysts, Jaat’s four-day collection is Rs 39.00 crore, and the film will be looking at another steady hold in collections on Monday, reaping the benefit of the Ambedkar Jayanti Holiday.

