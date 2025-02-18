Who Is Anuv Jain's wife Hridi Narang? 5 things to know about Husn singer's better half
Ace singer Anuv Jain recently got married to Hridi Narang. Here are some interesting facts about the wife of the Husn singer. Read on.
Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain gave a massive surprise to his fans when he dropped beautiful images from his wedding with Hridi Narang. While the world knows about the popular artist, not much is known about his wife. Hence, we decided to dig deep and find out some interesting facts about her. Read on!
On February 18, 2025, Anuv Jain took to his social media handle and gave a peek into the fun wedding celebrations followed by him tying the knot with Hridi Narang. Soon after, the wedding photographer congratulated the couple and tagged Hridi in his post, making the world aware of Jain’s non-celebrity wife.
Interesting facts about Anuv Jain’s wife Hridi Narang:
- Hridi Narang is the founder of GuruOm Candles, a home-grown startup that deals in homemade scented soy candles.
- She graduated from the Singapore Institute of Management, with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing.
- Apart from that, she is also working as a brand service manager at Mullen Lowe Lintas, a multinational corporation.
- Hridi likes spending her time around books, sipping her coffee, and practicing yoga to stay mentally and physically fit.
- Her Instagram handle is currently private with only 64 posts and 450 followers.
According to reports, Anuv and Hridi had been in a relationship for quite a while before tying the knot over the weekend. The virtual wedding album dropped by the Husn singer opens with him planting a sweet kiss on his wife’s cheeks. For the main event, Jain got dressed up like royalty in a blush pink sherwani and accessorized his look with an emerald and pearl necklace.
His ladylove looked absolutely breathtaking in a red lehenga with a fully embroidered blouse. She wore a layered neckpiece paired with a pricey choker, a pair of matching jhunkaas, a maangtika and a huge nath on her nose. Keeping her makeup dewy and lips muted, the bride went with a sleek bun decorated with red roses. The album also has a glimpse of Jain’s cute mehendi and the couple’s outfits from other pre-wedding ceremonies.
Sharing the post, the singer penned, “Aur haan dekho yahan kaise ayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai.”
Anuv Jain drops wedding photos:
Several Bollywood celebs including Armaan Malik and Ayushmann Khurrana congratulated the couple in the comments section.
