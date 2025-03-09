Anushka Sharma arrives to cheer for Virat Kohli during India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 finals; her reaction to drop catch is each one of us

The D-day for all the cricket enthusiasts is finally here! It is indeed a big day as the Indian cricket team is prepared for a nail-biting face-off against New Zealand for the final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. On the other hand, being the supportive wife she is, Anushka Sharma has reached the stands to cheer for her husband Virat Kohli and Indian team. As expected, the videos and pictures of her reactions exhibiting total involvement in the match have been making waves online.

In one of the viral pictures, Anushka Sharma is seen standing in the stands as she encouraged her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli with a wave and sweet smile as he headed for the match. On the other hand, the post shared by the fan page showed Kohli also waving from the grounds.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the fan wrote in the caption, "Cuties! They were waving at each other" followed by a laughter, a red heart, and a nazar amulet emoji.

Anushka Sharma in the Champions Trophy finals

In addition to this, during the match, a sharp incident shocked all when Shreyas Iyer dropped the catch of Rachin Ravindra– the event was a major highlight of the match considering India desperately needed a dismissal from the opponent team to break their momentum. Just like every Indian cricket enthusiast, the actress couldn’t hold back and her expressions were enough to display her utmost disappointment.

For the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 finals, Anushka looked gorgeous carrying an all-denim look. She opted for a denim shirt paired with matching pants and kept her hair left open. Meanwhile, she accessorized her look in minimal make-up with bracelets on one arm and a watch on the other.

Just a couple of days back, Virat and Anushka’s PDA after the semi-finals was captured on camera. In one of the viral videos, the elated cricketer was seen looking towards his actress-wife in the stands, who, in return, cheered for him. The cricketer had a big smile on his face while he punched the air to express his happiness about the moment.

Anushka and Virat have been happily married for over seven years and have two kids, Vamika and Akaay.