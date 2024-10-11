Pachinko 2 Ep 8 Recap and Review: Kim Min Ha-Lee Min Ho starrer ends on tense and emotional notes

Pachinko Season 2 starring Kim Min Ha, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha, Youn Yuh Jung and more finally came to an end on October 11. It strives to tell the story of a woman through the ages and her family. Season 2 explores deeper into the life of Sun Ja's family in 1945 Japan which is well in the middle of World War II. On the other hand, it also showcases Baek Solomon's struggle for success and to fit in.

Pachinko Season 2 Episode 8 Recap and Review

Name : Pachinko Season 2

Premiere Date: 23 August, 2024

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha, Jin Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, Kim Kang Hoon

Director: Kogonada, Justin Chon

Creator: Soo Hugh

Writer: Based on the novel Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

No. of episodes: 8

Genre: Drama

Language: Korean, Japanese, English

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Plot

The drama based on the novel by Min Jin Lee tells the story of a Korean immigrant family across four generations and how they survive. It strives to tell the story of a woman through the ages and her family.

After coming to Japan, the Sun Ja finds peace with her new family members though she misses her past in Busan. The humble family work hard together to make a living. But everything changes as the war lashes and changes are rampant. Ko Han Su warns Sun Ja about the forthcoming changes.

On the other hand, in 1989, in Tokyo, Sun Ja's grandson Baek Solomon struggled to make a name for himself in a world plagued by the effects of war politics and discrimination. Being a Korean raised in Japan, he finds it hard to find a place for himself.

Positives

The heart of the story lies in the emotional beats. The series very seamlessly discusses many relevant political and cultural topics without ever becoming on-your-face or loud. The silences, small gestures, the world building and expressions speak more. Its subtlety is the reason for its grace.

Kim Min Ha, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha and Youn Yuh Jung are seasoned actors who once again prove their abilities. The young actors who play Noa and NMozasu brilliantly display the complex emotions of their characters, despite their age. Additionally, the story too explores the origin story of these two brothers with great nuance.

The costumes, sets, props and everything about the drama feel high production. This makes the drama engaging and transports the viewers to a different world.

Negatives

There is not much to complain about when it comes to Pachinko Season 2. In places, the story might seem slow and some arcs might not spark much interest but overall the drama is well-paced and entertaining. But fans of thrills and cliffhangers might miss those elements. The series includes English, Japanese and Korean, some people may have a hard time following the dialogues.

Final review

Pachinko Season 2 is definitely worth a watch and one may even call it a classic. It has all the elements of an excellent series like brilliant performances, gripping storytelling, amazing sets and a lot more.

Without saying much, the story conveys everything it wants to tell from wartime struggle, class divide, discrimination and many such topics which still remain relevant in the contemporary times.

The latest episode discovers Noa's arc with his father Ko Han Su and mother. As he discovers the truth, a change comes upon him which is very visible by the actor's expression. The dynamic that plays out between Noa, Sun Ja, Ko Han Su and Noa's girlfriend, adds tension to the plot.

It also explores the backstory of Mr Kato which ultimately leads to Sun Ja breaking ties with him. The episode explains how and why one's past cannot be ever fully forgotten.

The struggles and the feelings of the characters are relatable and one can find their own family and themselves as a part of the story. Season 2 ends on an emotional note raising expectations for Season 3, though it has not been confirmed yet.

