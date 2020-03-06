Guilty Movie Review: Kiara Advani's thriller drama is about the #MeToo movement and yet to be served justice

Guilty movie review: #MeToo movement, fight to find the truth, powerful performance and a sensitive storyline, this movie comes a with a soul-stirring message.

Movie Name: Guilty

Guilty Cast: Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Taher Shabbir and Dilip Tahil

Guilty Director: Ruchi Narain

Guilty Stars: 3/5

Remember the much talked about #MeToo movement that hit the nation in 2018? What started of Tanushree Dutta’s statement about recalling the alleged sexual harassment she faced on the sets of a movie a decade ago, took a big turn and several big names of the showbiz industry were called out. Just like everyone, even I had the questions about who is telling the truth in the entire MeToo thing. While our questions left unanswered, the movement too was subsided and now it just happens to be the case of the past. But not any more as Ruchi Narain directorial Guilty is all about #MeToo fight against the ‘uncontrollable’, the ‘powerful’ and the ‘privileged’ men.

This Netflix project, which is of almost 2 hours in duration, begins with a lawyer taking statements about an alleged rape case. A Rape case which comes into light a year after the incident after the victim Tanu (played by Akansha Ranjan Kapoor) tweets about the same in the light of the MeToo movement. Tanu a wannabe student of the much popular St Martin’s college had accused college’s heartthrob Vijay Pratap Singh aka VJ (played by Gurfateh Singh Pirzada) of raping her. Then begins a series of investigation and finding out the truth. Nanki Dutta (played by Kiara Advani) happens to be VJ’s girlfriend and is struggling within to believe her man or not, to run after the truth and also finding it hard to differentiate between imagination and reality.

Guilty is a complex story which shuffles between the present on-going investigation by lawyer Danish Ali Baig (played by Taher Shabbir) and how things transpired on the night of the incident. While Danish is keen on collecting every fact related to the case to defend his client VJ, he realizes that there is more to this story of rape. Even Nanki is on a quest to find out the truth as a part of her does believe that something wrong did happen on the unfortunate night and comes across some vivid revelations.

Giving a perfect insight into the society we live in, Ruchi Narain shows how a woman is categorized at every step of her life. Interestingly, Guilty is not just a story of one case of MeToo movement, but a story of every victim of sexual assault who was told to shut herself to avoid the chaos. Talking about the performances, Kiara and Akansha have hearts with the mind-boggling performances. In fact, Kiara’s character of Nanki strikes the right chord with my heart with her rebellious, wild yet sensitive and fragile personality.

On the other hand, Gurfateh and Taher, the different personalities in Guilty are sure to be the next heartthrobs. While one can easily fall in love with Gurfateh’s swag, Taher’s personality of a dedicated lawyer has his own charm.

Overall, if you are a true feminist, this edgy story might be your cup of tea as the climax will definitely leave you satisfied with its thought provoking end.

Credits :Pinkvilla

