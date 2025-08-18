Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT Release: When and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen starrer online

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen starrer Thalaivan Thalaivii released in theaters on July 25, 2025. Following close to a month since the theatrical run, the Pandiraaj directorial is set to arrive on OTT.

When and where to watch Thalaivan Thalaivii

Thalaivan Thalaivii is slated to begin streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, from August 22, 2025. The official confirmation was made by the makers through their social media handle.

Sharing the update, Sathya Jyothi Films penned, “Will Aagasaveeran and Perarasi have their happily-ever-after story? #ThalaivanThalaiviiOnPrime, Aug 22 on Prime Video.”

See the update here:

Official trailer and plot of Thalaivan Thalaivii

Thalaivan Thalaivii features the story of Aagasaveeran, a roadside eatery owner who is seeking marriage and connects with Perarasi. Even though she is educated than he, both of them develop a bond owing to their shared love for food.

As her parents oppose their union, Perarasi decides to cut ties with her family and enter wedlock with Aagasaveeran. As they continue their relationship, several problems occur mainly due to Aagasaveeran’s mother and sister.

With the couple trying to manage their relationship, and whether they could handle every challenge, forms the entire story.

Cast and crew of Thalaivan Thalaivii

Thalaivan Thalaivii features Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in lead roles. The film’s ensemble cast includes actors Yogi Babu, Roshini Haripriyan, Deepa Shankar, Myna Nandhini, Chemban Vinod Jose, Saravanan, RK Suresh, Kaali Venkat, Aruldoss, Vinod Sagar, Baba Bhaskar, Ranjana Naachiyar, Jeevitha, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, and many more in key roles.

The movie is written and directed by Pandiraaj, with Sendhil Thyagarajan, Arjun Thyagarajan, and TG Thyagarajan bankrolling it under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.

The romantic comedy drama had musical tracks and background scores composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Moreover, M. Sukumar and Pradeep E. Ragav handled the cinematography and editing, respectively. It was received with mixed reports from critics.

Vijay Sethupathi’s next movie

Vijay Sethupathi is currently involved in the making of his film with director Puri Jagannadh. The movie, tentatively titled PuriSethupathi, is touted to be an action venture with actresses Tabu and Samyuktha playing pivotal roles.

Furthermore, Vijay’s movie Train, directed by Mysskin, is awaiting its release as well.

