RIIZE’s agency reveals whether comeback photo leak to sasaeng fans was an inside job by manager; find out

Amid growing speculation and online rumors regarding a data breach involving RIIZE’s upcoming comeback, SM Entertainment’s subsidiary WIZARD Production has spoken out. The company officially addressed the situation through a detailed statement. On May 6, 2025, the division released a detailed statement clarifying their position. They denied internal involvement, and pledged to take firm legal action against those responsible for the leak.

Earlier reports suggested that a staff member within the group’s management had leaked sensitive promotional materials to sasaeng fans. The individual named in the rumors was manager Moon Seo Hae, who was accused of sharing concept photos from RIIZE’s first full album. The allegations were particularly serious. The accusations implied the breach stemmed from personal relationships between the manager and certain obsessive fans known for stalking idols.

In response, WIZARD Production firmly dismissed these claims. According to the company, a full-scale internal audit was launched immediately after the leak was discovered. They confirmed that the leaked data did not come from any internal staff, including the accused manager. The agency stated that it had traced the access points of the data and verified that none of their own personnel were involved in its exposure.

“It has been clearly confirmed that the leak did not occur through internal personnel,” the statement read. “Accordingly, we are thoroughly checking all related companies and the delivery process. We will hold legally accountable any individuals identified as having been involved in the leak.”

The agency also addressed the personal accusations made against manager Moon Seo Hae. They clarified that the staff member in question did not have access rights to the promotional materials in the first place. Therefore, he could not have played any role in the breach. Furthermore, they emphasized that there had been no improper communication between the manager and any external parties. They dismissed the claim of a personal connection as baseless.

“We would like to clarify that this staff member is not involved in the current situation. We kindly ask that you refrain from speculative actions such as disclosing personally identifiable information like names or photos,” WIZARD Production added.

Beyond the immediate controversy, the agency also expressed concern over broader privacy issues. They assured fans that stricter management measures would be implemented to safeguard the artists’ personal lives. This includes tighter control over undisclosed schedules, dormitory security, and incidents occurring near the agency premises.

The agency concluded the statement by apologizing to fans for the worry caused by the situation. They vowed to strengthen their systems to prevent future incidents. They also thanked fans for their continued support and love for RIIZE during what has become a sensitive period in the group’s promotional activities.

