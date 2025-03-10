SEVENTEEN confirmed for new variety show Nana Guesthouse; everything we know about PD Na Young Suk's latest project so far

SEVENTEEN is returning to the world of variety shows, and this time, they are teaming up once again with the producing director (PD) Na Young Suk for an exciting new project. The popular K-pop group has already started filming for their upcoming variety show, titled Nana Guesthouse, sparking immense anticipation among fans.

On March 7, South Korean media outlet News1 reported that SEVENTEEN was actively filming for a new variety program under the direction of Na Young Suk, one of the most well-known PDs in the entertainment industry, famous for his hit shows like New Journey to the West, Youn’s Kitchen, and Three Meals a Day.

Shortly after the report surfaced, both tvN and SEVENTEEN’s agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, officially confirmed the news. They stated, “PD Na Young Suk and SEVENTEEN are working together on tvN’s new program Nana Guesthouse.” However, they remained tight-lipped about the specific details of the show, adding, “Details regarding the program’s concept and premiere date will be shared once finalized,” as quoted by Soompi.

Although no official synopsis has been revealed, the title Nana Guesthouse hints at a guesthouse-themed variety show, possibly involving the SEVENTEEN members managing a guesthouse and entertaining guests. This premise has intrigued many, as Na Young Suk is known for crafting unique, immersive reality-based experiences that bring out the humor and chemistry of their celebrity participants. Fans are speculating that the show could involve various missions, challenges, and humorous scenarios that will test SEVENTEEN’s teamwork and adaptability in unexpected ways.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time SEVENTEEN and Na Young Suk have collaborated. The group previously left a lasting impression when they appeared on his YouTube variety series The Game Caterers 2, where their hilarious interactions, unexpected betrayals, and friendly competition created viral moments that fans still talk about. Their participation in that show was so well-received that it paved the way for their very own travel variety show, NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN, which aired in 2024.

Given their history with Na Young Suk and their track record of bringing laughter and chaos to every show they appear on, expectations for Nana Guesthouse are sky-high. While details remain under wraps, many are speculating that Nana Guesthouse could follow in the footsteps of Na PD’s previous hit variety shows. If Nana Guesthouse follows a similar structure, viewers could expect SEVENTEEN to take on different roles within the guesthouse, perhaps as hosts, chefs, event planners, or even customer service staff, while welcoming guests and handling various unpredictable challenges.

For now, fans will have to wait for tvN and PLEDIS Entertainment to reveal more information regarding the show’s premiere date, concept, and format. One thing is certain: the reunion of SEVENTEEN and Na Young Suk is a recipe for success, and Nana Guesthouse is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated idol-led variety shows of the year.