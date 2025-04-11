Son Dam Bi and Lee Gyu Hyuk welcome baby girl via IVF, 2 years after marriage

A wave of joy has swept through the entertainment world as beloved singer and actress Son Dam Bi welcomes her first child with her husband — a beautiful baby girl!

The happy news was shared on April 11, 2025, when Son Dam Bi’s agency confirmed the arrival of the couple’s daughter. The new mom and her little one are both healthy and resting peacefully, surrounded by love and support from their family. The Blitzway Studio agency added, "Both the mother and the child are healthy and are currently resting with their family. Please send many blessings and warm looks to actress Son Dam-bi's family, who has welcomed a precious new life." The agency also shared, "We ask for your warm support and blessings for Son Dam Bi and her family as they welcome this precious new life."

Advertisement

This heartwarming milestone marks a new chapter for Son Dam Bi and her husband, Lee Kyu Hyuk, a former national speed skating champion. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, had previously shared the exciting news of their pregnancy, which came after a successful IVF journey.

The arrival of their daughter has brought immense happiness to fans and friends alike. Messages of love, congratulations, and celebration are pouring in across social media, with everyone from fellow celebrities to devoted fans sending warm wishes for the beautiful family.

The couple’s joy is infectious, and their daughter is already being welcomed into the world with so much love. Son Dam Bi has shared even several cute pregnancy images on social media. In one image, she and her husband revealed the pregnancy news last year. In another, she shared the baby shower pictures. However the couple have not shared any updates from their side on social media.

Advertisement

As they settle into this new season of life, the couple is embracing each moment with gratitude and excitement. Their baby girl, already cherished beyond words, brings with her the promise of laughter-filled days and sweet family memories yet to be made. Congratulations to Singer Son Dam Bi and Lee Kyu Hyuk on the arrival of their baby girl again.

ALSO READ: Marry My Husband’s Gong Min Jung shares first update of daughter with spouse Jang Jae Ho; SEE PICS