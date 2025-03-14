Aamir Khan X Lokesh Kanagaraj: Birthday twins appear together in a VIRAL PIC from sets of Rajinikanth starrer Coolie

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are celebrating their birthdays on March 14, 2025. As both of them indulge in the happy occasion, a set picture from Coolie has gone viral on the internet.

The image features both of them deep in discussion on the sets of the Rajinikanth starrer. The viral picture was shared by Lokesh Kanagaraj as a birthday post for Aamir Khan.

See the picture featuring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Aamir Khan:

We at Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Aamir Khan will be playing a cameo role in the upcoming film alongside Rajinikanth. Now, the viral picture showcases the Bollywood superstar with Lokesh Kanagaraj at the sets of Coolie.

Talking about the film, Coolie is an action entertainer featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role. While much about the plot remains unknown, it is expected to be an action-packed film with the superstar portraying a character with negative shades.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the movie also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles. Moreover, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj will be seen in pivotal parts, while Pooja Hegde is set to appear in a special dance number.

As the picture featuring Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj goes viral on the internet, the makers of Coolie have also released behind-the-scenes images from the film sets. Wishing the director on his birthday, they shared a post that read:

"Team #Coolie wishes the captain of the ship, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, a super happy birthday! Here are exclusive stills from the sets of #Coolie."

See the Coolie BTS here:

On the other hand, Aamir Khan is set to appear in the lead role in the upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie, touted as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, is a remake of the Spanish sports drama Champions.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles and is slated for release in June 2025.