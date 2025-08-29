Vishal shares reason behind his postponed wedding with Sai Dhanshika: 'We have waited for 9 years, now gonna wait for another...'

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika are all set to enter wedlock soon. The actors recently got engaged on August 29, 2025, which also marked Vishal’s birthday. However, they had initially planned to get married on this date, so what changed?

Why did Vishal postpone his marriage to Sai Dhanshika?

Speaking to the local news channel, Puthiya Thalaimurai, after his engagement ceremony, Vishal explained that he wanted to get married only after the completion of Nadigar Sangam’s office building.

Advertisement

In his words, “This is my last birthday as a bachelor. This morning, Sai Dhanshika and I got engaged to each other. With your blessings, I am officially betrothed to Sai Dhanshika. This is Vishal’s final birthday as a chronic bachelor.”

“If you look at the building behind me, you can see the place we have waited for 9 years, now we gonna wait for another 2 months and it will be completed. We initially wanted to marry on my birthday, but I set a condition to Dhanshika to wait until the building is opened and she also agreed,” Vishal added.

He concluded that the building has been long overdue for Nadigar Sangam, and at the same time, he has finally found the right partner to spend his life with.

When asked about the wedding date, Vishal continued, “I have already booked an auditorium for our wedding. As soon as the building is inaugurated, we’ll settle on a date.”

Advertisement

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika’s engagement

For those unaware, Vishal turned 47 on August 29, 2025. Marking the joyous occasion, the Thupparivaalan actor announced his engagement with beau Sai Dhanshika.

The actor himself shared the announcement via his social media handle and said, “Thank u all u darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happend today with Sai Dhanshika amidst our families.feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always.”

See the post here:

Looking ahead, Vishal is currently filming for his next movie titled Magudam, directed by Ravi Arasu.

ALSO READ: Where is Anisha Alla Reddy now? Everything you need to know about Vishal's ex-fiancée's new life 'adventures'