EXCLUSIVE: This is one of the best characters Indrans has ever played, says Home director Rojin Thomas

After his directional debut with Philips and the Monkey Pen (2013) and second film Jo and the Boy (2015), director Rojin Thomas is back yet again with another unconventional story titled, Home. #Home is the story of a humble, but the technology-challenged old man and interestingly, Rojin Thomas has come up with this idea inspired by his own story.

Sharing about it, the director reveals, "I came up with this idea 7 years ago when my father came to my home and asked me to recharge his phone. He is like a man played by Indrans in the film. So when I was teaching him to recharge, he was noting down every step in his diary. He filled half page of the diary and after that, I asked him to try by himself. He did it and I saw much happiness on his face and I had never seen such kind of reaction by him in my entire life. There are so many people like my father who are struggling to stay connected to their children, siblings because they are struggling with this digital revolution. I didn't have a storyline that time but had shared this idea with Vijay Babu and he liked it. That's how #Home began."

Asked if he thinks is the right time and a platform to release this film since OTT has gained significant momentum in India, Rajin says, "Definitely! I had written this film for theatres but this pandemic thas changed the situation and OTT platform has much reach to the audience. If we release this kind of films in the threates, we wouldn't get that kind of the first-day collection because it is a family film. It is not a mass or a superstar kind of film. The film could have picked up only on word of mouth publicity. For a director like me, this is the best opportunity we have ever got."

#Home is a story of a technically challenged father Oliver Twist (played by Indrans). Director Rojin Thomas shared how working with veteran actor Indrans felt like a homely moment. "Indrans sir has huge experience in the industry. When we thought of Indran sir first, we knew he is a brilliant actor with 40 years of experience but nobody had ever seen him in this kind of role or explored this kind of story. I think this is one of the best characters he has ever played because all through these 40 days of shoot, he didn't act but he played the role effortlessly. Shooting time with him on the sets was always a homely moment. When I used to see him through monitor, I always felt like I'm watching my father, my mother and I'm sitting at my home. That much realistic it was," shared Rojin.

