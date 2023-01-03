EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan calls Waltair Veerayya's Sridevi Chiranjeevi song an uncomfortable filming experience

The on-screen chemistry between the lead pair in the 3-minute video catches our attention. However, Shruti Haasan did not really enjoy filming the song in a snow-clad location. Sharing her experience of shooting for the song, Shruti said, "I do hope and completely be very honest that I don't have to do another song in the snow wearing a saree because physically it is so uncomfortable but I guess, people still want to see it and we will have to keep doing it. It is truly uncomfortable for a woman."

In less than two weeks, Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's most-awaited mass action entertainer Waltair Veerayya hits the big screens, on January 13th. From songs to the first look, everything about the film is drawing a huge response from moviegoers. One of the songs from the film titled, Sridevi Chiranjeevi featuring megastar and Shruti Haasan was shot in the beautiful locales of Europe.

Waltair Veeraya Vs Veera Simha Reddy

Waltair Veeraya as well as NBK and Shruti starrer Veera Simha Reddy, both are releasing during Sankranti. "We cannot be nervous about the film but we can do our best when we are on set and I think we all have really worked hard. These are two superstars with huge mass fan following and I'm excited to be a part of it. Yeah, I think it's quite rare to have the same moment, same producer," said Shruti Haasan in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

For the unversed, Waltair Veerayya features Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and this is her first film with Chiranjeevi. Waltair Veerayya will have action, mass, romance and a lot of dance. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad composed an album consisting of melodious as well as mass numbers.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film is produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, while GK Mohan is the co-producer. Arthur A Wilson cranks the camera, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

U/A Censor Certificate

Waltair Veerayya will be high on entertainment and the audience will witness Chiranjeevi in a vintage and hilarious role. Ravi Teja's special appearance in the second half will be one of the biggest highlights.

Also Read| Shruti Haasan Interview: When I joined the industry, people didn't have nice things to say- EXCLUSIVE