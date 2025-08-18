Fahadh Faasil channels his inner Ranga Chetta as he recreates Aavesham dance step ahead of Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira release

Fahadh Faasil's 2024 movie Aavesham was a sensation among the audience. His character Ranga won everyone’s heart with its innocent, humorous, and wacky attitude. The movie was not only praised for Fahadh Faasil's performance but also for its music, and Ranga's iconic dance steps were viral all over the internet. The actor has now recreated his Aavesham dance steps in a recent event.

During the promotional event of Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, Fahadh Faasil channelised his inner Ranga and recreated the viral dance steps from Aavesham. The video is getting viral on social media with netizens pouring love over Fafa's dance steps.

The promotional event also had the entire cast and crew of Fahadh Faasil's upcoming movie, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, present on the stage. Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is playing Fafa's romantic partner, watched the actor recreating the dance steps and clapped for him.

The event took place in a college in Kerala. Other than Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan, Revathy Pillai, Aashiq Usman, and Althaf Salim were also present. For the unversed, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is written and directed by noted filmmaker and actor Althaf Salim. It is a romantic-comedy with the vibes of Korean dramas.

Kalyani Priyadarshan describes Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira in one line

In a recent interview, Kalyani Priyadarshan described the theme of Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira in one line. She said, “Basically, if a Korean rom-com story is narrated satirically in a Woody Allen or Wes Anderson style, how would that be - that is Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira.”

The upcoming Malayalam rom-com is slated to hit the cinemas during Onam on August 29, 2025. The movie is all set to clash with Mohanlal's upcoming film, Hridayapoorvam, which is releasing a day ahead on August 28, 2025. Moreover, Kalyani Priyadarshan's other movie titled Lokah: Chapter One- Chandra is also coming during the same weekend; however, the makers are yet to announce its official release date.

