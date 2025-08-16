Did Fahadh Faasil back out of Alejandro González Iñárritu’s film with Tom Cruise? Actor reveals he did not ‘feel a fire…’

Fahadh Faasil is gearing up for the release of his comedy drama, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (OKCK). Ahead of the film’s theatrical release on August 29, 2025, the actor spoke about why he backed out of an international movie.

Did Fahadh Faasil back out of Alejandro González Iñárritu’s movie with Tom Cruise?

In an interview with The Cue Studio, Fahadh Faasil was asked about being called for an international film. However, the actor clarified that the director was unimpressed with his accent and had asked him to stay in the USA for 4 months, without remuneration.

In his own words, “He didn’t like me. After the audition, they rejected me. Actually, he didn’t reject me, but he had concerns about my accent. They asked me to stay in the USA for 3.5-4 months, that too without payment. That is why I decided to let it go; otherwise, I would’ve done it. I didn’t feel a fire within me to take such efforts.”

With the host mentioned Alejandro González Iñárritu by name, Fahadh added, “If not for the audition, I don’t think I would have even had a chance of being considered for it. However, I spoke with him on a video call, and I think after that conversation, he figured I was not the guy he was looking for.”

While Fahadh himself hasn’t taken the name of Alejandro González Iñárritu, several reports suggest that the Maamannan actor was considered for a role. Speculations indicate that the film might be Iñárritu’s upcoming venture with Tom Cruise; however, this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Who is Alejandro González Iñárritu?

Alejandro González Iñárritu is a Mexican filmmaker known for making several psychological dramas. The director made his debut in feature films back in 2000 with Amores perros. Later on, he made several notable ventures, including 21 Grams, Babel, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), The Revenant, and more.

Iñárritu’s next film is touted to be a black comedy venture with Tom Cruise in the lead with an ensemble cast of Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Sophie Wilde, Emma D'Arcy, Robert John Burke, and more.

Fahadh Faasil’s next

Fahadh Faasil is next set to appear in the movie Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (marketed in English as Who Let the Horse Out?). The romantic comedy film was written and directed by Althaf Salim, with Kalyani Priyadarshan as the co-lead.

