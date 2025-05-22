It’s Official: Dhanush to play Missile Man of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in biopic with Adipurush director Om Raut

Dhanush has been in the news for his exciting scope of work ahead, including his self-directed films and other anticipated projects. Amidst this, he was recently announced to be doing a biopic on the legendary figure of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Filmmaker Om Raut made the first announcement of this upcoming project at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. He also dropped a post on X, which unveiled the partial first look of the actor from the upcoming project.

Check out the post here:

Sharing it, the filmmaker wrote, “From Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the journey of a legend begins… India’s Missile Man is coming to the silver screen. Dream big. Rise higher. #KALAM—The Missile Man of India.”

The project will be directed by Om Raut himself and produced by Bhushan Kumar. No tentative release date has been announced for the film yet.

Interestingly, this marks Dhanush’s second collaboration on a biopic, the first being on music composer Ilayaraaja. That film was first announced during an event in 2024 and would be directed by Arun Matheswaran.

Ever since, there has been quite a lot of buzz around this project, but the makers have not dropped any update on it as of now.

Dhanush will be showcasing the life and works of the legendary music composer, and the legend himself will lend the musical score of this project.

Speaking about Dhanush’s work front, there are quite a few other projects lined up, including Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa. This multi-starrer drama will hit the big screen on June 20, 2025.

Up next, the actor has his own directed and acted film, Idly Kadai. Co-starring Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay, the movie has been rescheduled from its previous April release date to October 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has also been shooting for his Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, which is directed by Aanand L. Rai. It stars Kriti Sanon in the lead opposite him.

There has also been news about the Raayan actor becoming the director for Tamil actor Ajith Kumar in a possible project ahead. There has been no further update on this yet.

