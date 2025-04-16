Ilaiyaraaja sends legal notice to Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly makers over copyright violation; producer BREAKS SILENCE

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja has once again made headlines by sending a legal notice to the makers of a film—this time, Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly. He has reportedly demanded a hefty compensation of Rs 5 crore over the unauthorized use of his songs and has also sought an official apology. Reacting to the notice, Good Bad Ugly producer Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers has finally broken his silence.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "We have taken permission from all the music labels required for the songs we used in the film. The labels hold the rights, so we have followed protocol and taken NOCs from them. We have done things by the book."

According to News18, Ilaiyaraaja pointed out in his legal notice that three of his songs were used in Good Bad Ugly without approval. These include Ilamai Idho Idho from Sakalakala Vallavan, Otha Roobayum Tharen from Nattupura Pattu, and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi from Vikram.

He stated that the filmmakers used the songs without asking or getting his consent. As per the notice, this act is a clear case of "copyright violation." It also breaches his moral rights as the original creator. He clarified that he never gave permission in any form for the songs to be used or altered in any way for the film.

Ilaiyaraaja has also sought Rs 5 crore as compensation from the team behind Ajith's film. Along with this, he urged them to immediately halt the use of his songs in the project. He further insisted on receiving a formal written apology for using his work without consent.

"Remove the altered versions of the songs Otha Rubayum Tharen from the Tamil movie Nattupura Pattu, the song Ilamai Idho Idho from the Tamil movie Sakalakala Vallavan and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi from the Tamil movie Vikram and all platforms where they are published or performed," a part of his notice read.

Nonetheless, Good Bad Ugly has been performing well in theaters despite this controversy. The movie features Ajith Kumar alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Priya Prakash Varrier and several others in prominent roles.

