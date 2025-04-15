Box Office: Good Bad Ugly crosses Viswasam's worldwide gross on day 6 to emerge as Ajith Kumar's 2nd highest grosser

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly has taken the box office by storm. The movie is ripping off all the major records and setting new benchmarks. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the mass action drama recorded another phenomenal business day and bagged another milestone.

Good Bad Ugly surpasses the lifetime biz of Viswasam; emerges as the 2nd highest grosser of Ajith

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the mass action drama is winning over the hearts of the audience these days. The movie clocked over an opening of Rs 51 crore on its debut day. It further witnessed a solid reception over the weekend and stormed past the Rs 150 crore mark in just 4 days.

The movie surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon and the actor’s own Valimai on its 5th day and emerged as a big money spinner at the box office. More recently, it zoomed past the lifetime earnings of Visawasam (Rs 180 crore) and became the second highest-grossing movie of Ajith Kumar’s career.

The way Good Bad Ugly is performing, it is set for a huge turnout for the maker. If the movie continues to hold well in the coming weeks, it has the potential to topple the final collections of Thunivu (Rs 194.50 crore), becoming the highest-grossing movie of Ajith’s career.

Watch Good Bad Ugly trailer below:

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas now

Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

