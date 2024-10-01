Jayam Ravi-Aarti Ravi divorce controversy: Kenishaa Francis responds to backlash for allegedly violating NDA

Kenishaa Francis, who is a singer and a spiritual leader, recently opened up about the criticism she faced for allegedly breaking an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) with Jayam Ravi. She took to her Instagram handle to address the backlash amid the ongoing controversy between the PS-1 actor and Aarti Ravi.

Kenishaa Francis wrote on her Instagram stories, "There’s a difference between a psychologist and a spiritual healer. Their NDA terms also differ. Do me a favour - open google, read up about it and then may it be a day of enlightenment :) Also eat some wasabi’s today pweaseee."

For the unversed, Kenishaa is receiving backlash for allegedly breaking the NDA after she opened up about Jayam and Aarti Ravi's divorce. In the interview, the singer revealed that she is addressing the matter as her name was being linked with the actor.

Kenishaa said, "He got in touch with me again around June, when he was mentally and emotionally bruised and battered from his marriage to Aarti. There are certain articles that say that I am the reason behind his separation with his ex-wife. Those are false claims."

Even Jayam Ravi also addressed his link-up rumors with Kenishaa and said that no one's name should be dragged in such personal matters. He said that your personal life should be kept personal, and Kenishaa is a healer who saves "lives." The actor further urged, "She is a licensed psychologist. Please don’t involve her in this."

After Jayam Ravi and Kenishaa shared their side of the story, Aarti took to her social media handle to issue a statement. She stated, "I’ve chosen to stay dignified and not respond to those trying to portray me in a bad light to conceal the truth, but I trust the legal system to bring justice."

Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi got married back in 2009 and have two sons named Aarav and Ayaan.

