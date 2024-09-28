Jayam Ravi reveals of being treated with harsh disrespect by Aarti; says did not even have control over his finances

Jayam Ravi who has been making the buzz since his divorce announcement has revealed troubling details about his married life. In an interview with Filmibeat, the actor disclosed that he was mistreated in the marriage and was treated worse than housemaids.

The actor went on to claim how he was treated badly by his former wife Aarti and her family. Ravi went on to talk about how he has had an enriching career in cinema but did not keep a separate bank account from his wife. The actor claimed to have no control over finances and would have to defer to his ex-wife for any expenses.

Jayam Ravi also disclosed that he had a strained relationship with his mother-in-law who had bankrolled a couple of films with him as the lead. The latter had supposedly portrayed the movies as losses despite it being claimed by the actor as box-office hits.

Moreover, Jayam Ravi has supposedly stayed away from using the messaging app, WhatsApp over the years as his wife would frequently monitor and inquire about every single message he received. The actor further added of not even having access to his Instagram handle, which was why the actor had to seek help from Meta to regain his account.

For those new to the scene, Jayam Ravi had recently announced to be divorcing his wife Aarti after a 15-year-old marriage. However, things took for a dramatic spin when the latter claimed to be not informed about the actor’s decision to undergo a divorce.

Subsequently, the actor refuted her claims of not being aware of the divorce and claimed that he had told his son about the same earlier. Furthermore, there were also rumors of the actor being in a secret relationship with a singer which also has been refuted. The actor is also reported of having filed a case against Aarti has he was removed from their shared house and is unable to retrieve his personal belongings.

Advertisement

Additionally, as per a recent report by DT Next, Jayam Ravi has apparently shited his office location to Mumbai and is eyeing to work in Hindi productions. The actor is likely to co-ordinate his South projects from there itself.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth opens up about Vettaiyan; compares TJ Gnanavel’s cop film to Darbar co-starring Nayanthara