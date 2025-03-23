Mazaka OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Sundeep Kishan starrer romantic comedy film online

Mazaka is a Telugu romantic comedy that was released in theaters on February 26. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film received a mixed box office response despite praise for Sundeep Kishan's performance. If you missed watching it in theaters, you can catch it online soon.

When and where to watch Mazaka

According to a report by TV9, Mazaka will start streaming on ZEE5 on March 28. However, the OTT platform or the makers have yet to confirm this officially.

Official trailer and plot of Mazaka

The story of Mazaka revolves around Ramana and his son Krishna, who dream of building a family through Krishna’s marriage. However, their search for a bride fails as families refuse to send their daughters to a home without a woman. Meanwhile, Krishna falls for Meera and tries to win her over. To help his son, Ramana decides to marry Yashoda, whom he falls for at first sight.

Both succeed in winning their love, only to learn that Meera and Yashoda are niece and aunt. The situation worsens when Meera’s father, Bhargav Varma, steps in. A powerful CEO with a grudge against Ramana and Krishna, he sets a condition. The father-son duo must reunite Meera and Yashoda, who have been at odds due to Yashoda’s influence over Meera’s life.

Bhargav believes they will fail, but Krishna and Ramana take on the challenge. As they navigate comic and emotional hurdles, they not only mend relationships but also outsmart Bhargav. The story unfolds as a flashback at a police station.

Cast and crew of Mazaka

The film Mazaka is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, with a screenplay by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada and Sai Krishna. The story is penned by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada. It is produced by Anil Sunkara, Ramabrahmam Sunkara, Razesh Danda, and Umesh KR Bansal.

The movie features Sundeep Kishan, Ritu Varma, Anshu, and Rao Ramesh in key roles. Cinematography is handled by Nizar Shafi, while editing is done by Chota K. Prasad. The music is composed by Leon James. The film is backed by production houses AK Entertainments, Hasya Movies, and Zee Studios.