Box Office: Dhanush-Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera first single drops, trade predicts strong opening collections

It only took 30 seconds for Kuberaa to steal the spotlight again. The makers have dropped a teaser promo of the first single Poyiraa Mama, and it’s already setting the internet ablaze. Tamil superstar Dhanush, in his most vibrant avatar yet, grooves with ease to Devi Sri Prasad’s infectious beats, giving audiences just a glimpse of the energy this film promises.

Advertisement

With proven Telugu director Sekhar Kammula, known for his sensible and rooted films, and versatile actor Dhanush joining hands, this already turned out to be the most anticipated combination of the year and now, the musical buzz is only adding more to the box-office expectations.

The powerful duo of Sekhar and Dhanush are also joined by senior Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni in a key role, while 'national crush' Rashmika Mandanna brings her charm as the female lead. The teaser of the film had already made headlines, especially for its intriguing theme of poor-rich conflict in the suburbs and slums of Mumbai, as well as for its riveting background score. Now, Poyiraa Mama has sparked even more excitement, especially with its striking tune and captivating string section toward the end, leaving fans eager for the full version.

Sekhar Kammula, known for his strong storytelling, scored a blockbuster with Love Story, which grossed around Rs 80-90 crore globally. That film was a mix of emotion, social issues, and romance, but Kuberaa appears to be stepping into completely new territory. With grand visuals and a commercial flavor, it hints at a more mass-oriented approach from the director.

Advertisement

Dhanush, fresh off the success of SIR, has a proven reach not just in Tamil cinema but also in the Telugu and Hindi belts. His presence alone opens up three strong markets for the film. Combined with Rashmika’s amazing popularity among younger viewers after delivering blockbusters like Animal and Chhaava, Kuberaa is undoubtedly shaping up as a solid pan-India contender.

As the buzz builds with each promotional drop, trade circles are betting big on Kuberaa to deliver a thunderous opening. If the early signs are anything to go by, this film is not just aiming for the numbers, but it’s ready to make some noise, and it's coming in loud and clear.

ALSO READ: Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 7: Sunny Deol’s actioner maintains moderate run despite no holiday boost or movie offers