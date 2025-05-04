Malayalam actor Vishnu Govindan gets married to Anjali Geetha at registrar’s office, shares first photo

Malayalam actor Vishnu Govindan is now married. Yes, you read that right! He tied the knot with Anjali Geetha in a simple and low-key ceremony on May 2, 2025. The couple got married at a registrar’s office, with close friends and family in attendance. The ceremony took place at the Cherthala Sub-Registrar Office in Kerala.

Vishnu Govindan shared the first photos from his wedding and captioned them, "Simple. Signed. Sealed. 2/5/25." In the pictures, the actor is seen wearing a lightly embroidered blue shirt paired with a veshti. The bride, Anjali Geetha, chose a wine-colored saree adorned with golden detailing.

The couple is seen happily posing together after signing the documents at the registrar’s office. One candid moment captured them exchanging garlands as their family cheered. They also posted a selfie with friends and family who attended the ceremony.

Take a look at the photos below:

Soon after Vishnu shared the post, his friends from the film industry showered him with congratulatory messages. Tovino Thomas commented, "Congratulations Aliya," while Neeraj Madhav wrote, "Congrats machambeee."

Fans also expressed their joy and sent warm wishes to the newlyweds. One user wrote, "Here's to a lifetime of love and happiness!" while another commented, "Happy married life, brother."

Vishnu also dropped a video from the wedding wherein the couple can be seen starting a new chapter of their lives. Sharing the clip, the actor wrote, “Just love, no fuss—two hearts, one signature, and parents by the side!"

Take a look at the video below:

Vishnu Govindan is an Indian actor known for his work in Malayalam cinema. He has appeared in a variety of films like Oru Mexican Aparatha (2017), Attention Please, and Goodalochana (2017).

His filmography includes Rekha (2023), Sayanna Varthakal (2022), Pathonpatham Noottandu (2022), and Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 (2023). He has also worked in Mr. & Ms. Rowdy (2019), Oru Adaar Love (2019), and Kuri.

