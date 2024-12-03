Meet Sukumar’s wife Thabitha Bandreddi, social media influencer turned filmmaker who married him despite stiff hesitance from her family

Despite the success and recognition preceding his name, filmmaker Sukumar comes across as a genuinely humble man in real life. However, it would be incomplete to talk about the Pushpa 2 director without the mention of his wife, Thabitha, who stands as the fundamental pillar of strength behind him.

In this article, we will learn a little bit more about Pushpa 2: The Rule Director Sukumar’s wife, Thabitha.

Who is Thabitha Bandreddi?

Born as Thabitha Hamsini, she is the wife of notable filmmaker Sukumar Bandreddi. She is frequently seen attending film events with her husband, and their chemistry speaks volumes about the companionship they have etched in so many years.

The couple got married in 2004 and are blessed with a son and daughter.

Sukumar and Thabitha’s love story brewed in a theater

Well, it seems the world of cinemas has remained an integral part of Sukumar and Thabitha right from day one. The couple first met one another at the iconic Sudarshan Theater in Hyderabad, where the former’s film Arya was being screened at that time.

Thabitha, a young girl and a fan, had approached Sukumar for an autograph in recognition of the kind of work he has done. However, the filmmaker seemed to have been smitten by her at first glance, and instead of his autograph, he handed over his phone number to her.

Sukumar was hurt when Thabitha questioned about his work as a director

Being a part of a world entirely away from cinema, Thabitha was initially clueless about the many facets of what goes behind the cameras. As a result, she once asked Sukumar what he did as the director since all the work she thought was done only by technicians.

Recalling being hurt by her question, Sukumar, in an old interview, had said, “When she knew that I was the director, her first question to me was that since all work was done by technicians, what did the director do? It hurt me a lot, and I explained a director’s job and how difficult his work is.”

Thabitha parents were hesitant about her match with Sukumar

The creative mind behind curating so many love stories on-screen, Sukumar’s real life too unfurled in a similar path when he met Thabitha. The couple courted each other for four years before deciding to get married.

However, their transition to married life was uncertain since Thabitha’s parents were hesitant to have a groom who was related to the film world. However, they did not back down and tied the knot in the presence of Sukumar’s family. No one from Thabitha’s family attended their wedding except her sister.

Later on, the couple went back to her parents to seek blessings on their marriage. It was only then that they accepted the two. The couple is now parents to their son Sukranth and a daughter Sukriti.

Thabitha is a stiff critic of her husband Sukumar’s work

Over the years, Thabitha and Sukumar have stuck together through thick and thin, staying strong as a couple. In one of his interviews, the filmmaker revealed how his wife is his biggest critic, someone who never likes his work.

He mentioned that she always complains about not spending enough time with her and the family. However, Sukumar also stated how as a matter of fact, his wife secretly boasts of his successful films to her friends.

Thabitha, a social media influencer turned filmmaker

Coming to Thabitha Bandreddi herself, she has established herself as a social media influencer. One look at her social accounts is proof of the kind of popularity she enjoys. From fashion to films, the diva has donned multiple hats of talent over the years.

However, it was recently when she ventured into the world of filmmaking. She turned the presenter of the Telugu film Maruthinagar Subramanyam, which was released in August 2024.

