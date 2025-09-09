Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas expresses disappointment after Mirai team set to clash with Kishkindapuri: 'I usually don't get scared...'

Kishkindapuri, starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran, is slated to release on September 12, 2025. As the film clashes with Teja Sajja’s Mirai at the box office, it appears that Bellamkonda is upset with the makers of the superhero film.

Why is Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas upset with Mirai makers?

According to a report by Aakshavaani, Sreenivas revealed that his movie Kishkindapuri was initially planned for a solo theatrical release. However, he now fears for his producer as the movie will clash with Mirai.

The actor said, “I usually don't get scared to release my film in a clash, but I'm worried about my producer now.” Bellamkonda also revealed that the makers of Mirai didn’t even speak with him or his film’s team before deciding to postpone the Teja Sajja starrer by a week.

The Chatrapathi actor added, “It was us who announced the 12th September date upfront to have a solo release, but the Mirai team postponed their date from 05th to 12th, without even having a word with us.”

About Kishkindapuri

Kishkindapuri is an upcoming Telugu-language mystery horror thriller that follows a gang on a ghost-walking tour. As part of their visit, they enter an old abandoned radio tower. However, things take a grim turn when they awaken a vengeful spirit, unleashing chaos.

Whether they manage to survive the terrors or fall prey to the horror that awaits them forms the crux of the story. The film features Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles.

Apart from the lead cast, the movie also boasts an ensemble cast that includes Tanikella Bharani, Hyper Aadi, Sudarshan, Makarand Deshpande, and many more. Directed by Koushik Pegallapati, Kishkindapuri has been rated ‘A’ by the CBFC.

Details about Mirai

On the other hand, Mirai is a Telugu-language fantasy action superhero movie starring HanuMan fame Teja Sajja in the lead role. The movie follows the story of a prophesied warrior hero who is tasked with safeguarding nine sacred scriptures.

His mission is to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. If they do, the person who possesses them would gain the power to become a god. Whether the warrior succeeds in mastering his own abilities before time runs out becomes the central narrative of the story.

With Rithika Nayak and Manoj Manchu playing the co-leads, the film includes actors like Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, and more in key roles.

