9 South films releasing in theaters this week: Teja Sajja starrer Mirai to Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ Kishkindhapuri

South Indian films are once again hitting theaters with new releases, making it to the must-watch list for audiences. If you’re still wondering what to watch this week, here are the details you need to check out.

9 South films to watch in theaters this week

1. Mirai

Cast: Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Manchu Manoj, Shriya Saran, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram

Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Manchu Manoj, Shriya Saran, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram Director: Karthik Gattamneni

Karthik Gattamneni Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Fantasy Action Adventure

Fantasy Action Adventure Runtime: 2 hours and 49 minutes

2 hours and 49 minutes Release date: September 12, 2025

Advertisement

Mirai is a Telugu-language movie starring HanuMan fame Teja Sajja in the lead role. The fantasy action adventure explores the story of a prophesied warrior hero.

Tasked with protecting nine sacred scriptures, he must prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. If they do, the person who possesses them would gain the power to become a god.

Whether the warrior succeeds in mastering his own abilities before time runs out forms the rest of the story. With Ritika Nayak playing the female lead, Manchu Manoj portrays the main antagonist. The ensemble cast also includes Shriya Saran, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

2. Middle Class Ramayana

Cast: Vinu Gowda, Mokshitha Pai, Yukta Pervi, Veena Sunder, Jagadish Kumar S, Bala Rajwadi

Vinu Gowda, Mokshitha Pai, Yukta Pervi, Veena Sunder, Jagadish Kumar S, Bala Rajwadi Director: Dhanush Gowda V

Dhanush Gowda V Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Family Comedy Drama

Family Comedy Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Release date: September 12, 2025

Middle Class Ramayana follows the story of Nandi Krishna, a youngster who quits his job after his father’s death. The middle-class man then decides to open a gym of his own, but the business soon turns out to be more than he can handle.

Advertisement

Desperate for money, Krishna marries a wealthy woman only for his ex-girlfriend to return into his life. What happens next forms the core of the movie.

3. Kaayal

Cast: Gayathrie Shankar, Kabali Lingesh, Anu Mol, Ramesh Thilak, Swagatha Krishnan, Issac Varghese

Gayathrie Shankar, Kabali Lingesh, Anu Mol, Ramesh Thilak, Swagatha Krishnan, Issac Varghese Director: Dhamayanthi

Dhamayanthi Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Release date: September 12, 2025

Kaayal tells the story of a girl deeply involved in anti-suicide campaigns, but ironically, she ends her own life, leaving her loved ones in despair. The rest of the movie focuses on how her family and boyfriend travel to Dhanushkodi to scatter her ashes and reflect on her life.

Gayathrie Shankar leads the cast, with Kabali Lingesh, Anu Mol, Ramesh Thilak, Swagatha Krishnan, and many more playing key roles.

4. Trikaali

Cast: Nagarajan Kannan, Delhi Ganesh, Mu Ramaswamy, Sai Deena, SK Gaayathri, Rekha Kumanan

Nagarajan Kannan, Delhi Ganesh, Mu Ramaswamy, Sai Deena, SK Gaayathri, Rekha Kumanan Director: AR Raghavendra

AR Raghavendra Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Fantasy Drama

Fantasy Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 45 minutes

1 hour and 45 minutes Release date: September 12, 2025

Advertisement

Trikaali is an upcoming Telugu-language fantasy adventure drama. The film tells the story of a writer whose creation takes us on a mystical journey through an unknown world.

The film is the Telugu-dub version of the Tamil movie Maayakoothu, starring Nagarajan Kannan as the protagonist.

5. Blackmail

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Teju Ashwini, Srikanth Krishnamachari, Bindu Madhavi, Ramesh Thilak, Haripriya Isai

GV Prakash Kumar, Teju Ashwini, Srikanth Krishnamachari, Bindu Madhavi, Ramesh Thilak, Haripriya Isai Director: Mu Maran

Mu Maran Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Thriller Drama

Thriller Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute

2 hours and 1 minute Release date: September 12, 2025

Blackmail narrates the tale of a youngster who takes up odd jobs for a living. However, things spiral out of control when he gets pulled into a blackmail situation that involves a potential kidnapping of a young girl.

As he tries to navigate the murky waters, he finds himself entangled in a web of dark secrets and lies, forcing him to become a hunter as he uncovers the truth and fights his way out

6. Nidradevi Next Door

Advertisement

Cast: Praveer Shetty, Shine S Shetty, Rishika Naik, Shruthi Hariharan, Sudharani

Praveer Shetty, Shine S Shetty, Rishika Naik, Shruthi Hariharan, Sudharani Director: Suraag Sagar

Suraag Sagar Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Release date: September 12, 2025

Nidradevi Next Door is a Kannada-language movie that explores the life of Dhruva, who suffers from chronic insomnia and inner turmoil. However, his life takes a turn for the better when he meets Riddhima, offering a solace unlike anything before.

As his connection grows, he finds himself torn between holding onto her and facing a dark fear.

7. Thanal

Cast: Atharvaa Murali, Ashwin Kakumanu, Lavanya Tripathi, Shah Ra, Lakshmi Priya

Atharvaa Murali, Ashwin Kakumanu, Lavanya Tripathi, Shah Ra, Lakshmi Priya Director: Ravindra Madhava

Ravindra Madhava Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Suspense Action Thriller

Suspense Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 6 minutes

2 hours and 6 minutes Release date: September 12, 2025

Thanal, starring Atharvaa Murali in the lead role, follows the story of a former army man who is out for revenge against the entire police department for his brother’s death. Opposing him is a police constable grappling with his own inner struggles.

As they collide, a larger and more meticulous plan is revealed, showcasing how both of them were merely pawns. Now, they must choose to fight for their city or flee for their lives, abandoning everything behind them.

8. Yolo

Cast: Dev K, Devika Satheesh, Akash Premkumar, Badava Gopi, Pravin Kannanur, Nidhi Pradeep

Dev K, Devika Satheesh, Akash Premkumar, Badava Gopi, Pravin Kannanur, Nidhi Pradeep Director: S. Sam

S. Sam Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Romantic Comedy Thriller

Romantic Comedy Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Release date: September 12, 2025

Advertisement

Yolo is a Tamil movie starring Dev K and Devika Satheesh in the leading roles. The film narrates the story of Shiva, who wakes up one day to discover that he is mysteriously married to a stranger, Deekshitha.

Clueless about their union, the couple spirals down the rabbit hole to uncover a conspiracy surrounding them.

9. Kishkindhapuri

Cast: Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Anupama Parameswaran, Tanikella Bharani, Hyper Aadi, Sudarshan, Makarand Deshpande

Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Anupama Parameswaran, Tanikella Bharani, Hyper Aadi, Sudarshan, Makarand Deshpande Director: Koushik Pegallapati

Koushik Pegallapati Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Horror Mystery Thriller

Horror Mystery Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes Release date: September 12, 2025

Kishkindhapuri, starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, is slated to hit the big screens this week. The movie focuses on the story of a ghost walking tour gang who enters an old abandoned radio tower.

However, things take a grim turn when they awaken a vengeful spirit, breaking all hell loose. Will they survive or fall prey to the horror that awaits?

ALSO READ: Who is Navya Nair? Malayalam actress who was fined Rs 1.14 lakh at Melbourne airport for carrying gajra in handbag