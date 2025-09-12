Is Mirai really a ‘cinematic revolution’? 9 Tweets to read before watching Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj’s fantasy adventure

Ever since the Mirai teaser was released, fans have been waiting for the release of the film. The Telugu film starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj as the main leads has been one of the most talked-about movies. Social media is buzzing with reviews as the film hit the screens. Keep scrolling to know what fans are saying about this fantasy adventure.

Fans reaction to Mirai

Taking to their X handle one of the fan wrote, “Funally made a Good film @peoplemediafcy. It’s a Brilliant work.. tollywood found another star @tejasajja123.” Another fan wrote, “A comeback that turned into a CELEBRATION #Mirai special premieres witness @Heromanoj1 at his career best pure goosebumps all around.” A third fan wrote, “ENGROSSING. Rating: ½ A visually spectacular entertainer that keeps you hooked for the most part… Special mention of the superb VFX and the emotional undercurrent… Definitely worth a watch!”

Yet another fan wrote, “Block buster @tejasajja123 #Prabhas Anna Voice Over Is Fantastic.” Yet another fan wrote, “Prabhas lends his thunderous voice-over in Mirai for 2–3 minutes… and the world has gone mad. Fans are going berserk, theatres are roaring, and outside a tidal wave of people chanting and cheering This isn’t just a film —it’s a cinematic revolution.”

Plot of Mirai

The story of Mirai revolves around a villain who seeks to destroy humanity and the secrets of Emperor Ashoka’s lost books. The mystical staff Mirai, held by the lone hero, is the key to salvation. The epic clash between Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj drives the thrilling narrative.

Cast and Crew of Mirai

The film, which hit the screens on September 12, stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, and others. The movie is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by none other than TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. The film features a strong cast, including Shriya Saran, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendranath Zutshi, Pawan Chopra, Tanja Keller, and more.

