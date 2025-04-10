Pawan Kalyan RESPONDS to Jr NTR’s message on son Mark’s fire accident; says ‘The little one is recovering well…

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan recently traveled to Singapore after his son, Mark Shankar, sustained injuries in a fire accident at his school. As the film fraternity responded to the incident, Jr NTR penned a heartfelt note, to which Kalyan replied.

In a message shared via the Jana Sena Party’s official social media handle, the actor-politician wrote, “Thank you dear Jr NTR garu, for your kind words and concern. Truly appreciate your support during this difficult time. The little one is recovering well now.”

Earlier, Jr NTR had posted, “Saddened to hear about Mark Shankar being caught in a fire mishap in Singapore. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Stay strong, little warrior! Strength and prayers to Shri Pawan Kalyan garu and family.”

See the official posts here:

The tragic incident earlier this week left Mark Shankar with injuries to his arms and thighs. In an official statement to the press, Pawan Kalyan revealed that his son would undergo a bronchoscopy due to complications from smoke inhalation. The actor-politician also confirmed that one student from the school had sadly passed away as a result of the accident.

On April 8, 2025, Pawan Kalyan traveled to Singapore along with his brother Chiranjeevi and sister-in-law Surekha to be with his son.

As for Jr NTR’s professional front, the RRR actor was last seen in Devara: Part 1. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is the first installment of a planned duology, with a sequel already confirmed to be in development.

Jr NTR is set to make his debut in the YRF Spy Universe as the main antagonist in the Hrithik Roshan-led film, which is slated for release on August 14, 2025, coinciding with Independence Day.

Additionally, he is also working on a film tentatively titled NTRNEEL (Dragon), directed by Prashanth Neel.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has a packed lineup with projects like Hari Hara Veera Mallu, They Call Him OG, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the pipeline.

