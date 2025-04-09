Viral Photo: Pawan Kalyan’s 8-year-old son Mark Shankar undergoes treatment after fire accident in Singapore

Pawan Kalyan has been in Singapore after news of his youngest son, Mark Shankar, getting injured in a fire accident at his school has surfaced. The 8-year-old has gotten burn injuries in his arms and legs and is currently receiving treatment.

And now, the first picture of the little one has gone viral on social media. Mark Shankar can be seen wearing an oxygen mask after being rescued from the fire accident. The little one had injuries on his arms but could be seen showing a thumbs-up, indicating recovery.

Check out the photo here:

As per the first statement by the actor-turned-politician, his son would be receiving a bronchoscopy after smoke inhalation during the incident, which could have long-term effects on his health.

He has sustained injuries on his hands and legs and is currently under the best medical treatment. Pawan Kalyan has thanked his fans and well-wishers for praying for his son’s well-being.

It was last night when Pawan Kalyan rushed to the airport along with his brother Chiranjeevi, and they flew down to Singapore to be with Mark. The latter’s wife, Surekha, also joined them, and the three of them looked worried and tense as they were spotted at the airport.

Recently, Jr NTR came out in support and solidarity for the senior actor after his son got injured. Sharing a note on X, the War 2 star wrote, “Saddened to hear about Mark Shankar being caught in a fire mishap in Singapore. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Stay strong ,little warrior ! Strength and prayers to Shri @PawanKalyan garu and family.”

Check out the post here:

For the untold, Mark Shankar is the youngest son of Pawan Kalyan and his third wife, Anna Lezhneva. The couple is also parents to their daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova. The duo has kept both their children off the radar and away from any social media presence.

