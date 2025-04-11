Perusu OTT Verdict: Vaibhav Reddy's comedy drama debuts online; check how netizens are reacting to it

Perusu, starring Vaibhav Reddy, Sunil Reddy, and Niharika NM, among others, hit theaters on March 14. It fetched a mixed response after its release, not to forget the critical appreciation coming its way for more than one reason.

And now, Perusu has finally made its way on Netflix for an OTT debut. Considering the much hype surrounding the film, it is no wonder that netizens have left interesting reviews about the comedy flick after watching it online.

Well, a major chunk of viewers agrees that Perusu is a complete family entertainer and a must-watch kind of movie. There has been appreciation for its perfect comedy timing, which makes it a good watch for most age groups.

But, many others felt that despite being a decent watch, the screenplay and storyline seemed average, with many even finding the crux of its theme repetitive and over-brooding.

Audiences have also expressed that in many instances, the storyline appeared stretched, which would have been a better viewing experience if wound up compactly

The element of comedy throughout the film has been something which is praised uniformly by the audience. However, the climax of Perusu is something which is tagged as unmissable.

Interestingly, some netizens have claimed that despite the hype surrounding the film, the Vaibhav Reddy starrer also left them disappointed as its attempt does not offer anything astounding, different from a regular comedy film.

Check out the reviews by netizens here:

Coming back to the film, its storyline talks about the surprise the death of an elderly man brings to his sons, as they realise a peculiar condition which still continues to affect their father’s body.

However, they must quickly whip up a plan to conceal the anomaly before the guests and mourners notice.

