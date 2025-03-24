Bramayugam team drops a BIG update, and it's totally unexpected

The movie Bramayugam was a massive hit in 2024, and now director Rahul Sadasivan has announced his next project. The upcoming horror film will star Pranav Mohanlal in the lead, marking the actor's first foray into the genre.

Sharing the official update, the makers wrote, “Team #Bramayugam teams up with Pranav Mohanlal for #NightShiftStudios Production No. 2. #NSS2 - Filming Begins Today! Written & Directed by Rahul Sadasivan.”

See the official post here:

Earlier, director Rahul Sadasivan made quite the buzz after helming the Mammootty-starrer Bramayugam. The period folk horror flick is set in the 17th-century Malabar region, where Thevan, a traveling folk singer, escapes from Portuguese invaders by being sold into slavery.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Thevan ends up in a mysterious mansion owned by Kodumon Potti. However, he soon begins to realize that Potti is not what he appears to be, and a sinister mystery begins to unfold around them.

Aside from Mammootty, Bramayugam also featured Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, Manikandan R Achari, and others in key roles. The film incorporates elements of sacred mystery, myth, and the rich folklore of Kerala. It is currently available for streaming on SonyLIV.

As for Pranav Mohanlal, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in Varshangalkku Shesham. This period comedy-drama, written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, marked his second collaboration with the director after their 2023 film Hridayam.

The film Varshangalkku Shesham focuses on the story of two men in the 1970s who aspire to become filmmakers and travel to Madras (now Chennai) to fulfill their dreams. Alongside Pranav, the film also featured actors like Kalyani Priyadarshan, Aju Varghese, Neeta Pillai, Basil Joseph, and others in pivotal roles, with Nivin Pauly making a cameo appearance.

Additionally, Pranav had a cameo role in Barroz, directed by his father and superstar Mohanlal in his directorial debut.