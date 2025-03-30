Toxic star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit celebrate Ugadi with a special message on life’s bittersweet journey; see PIC

As Ugadi marks the beginning of a new year, Kannada star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit extended warm wishes to their fans. Their heartfelt message perfectly captured the essence of the festival, reminding everyone of the beauty in embracing life’s ups and downs.

Taking to social media, the beloved couple shared a thoughtful note and wished their followers happiness, peace, and prosperity in the new year. They beautifully linked the symbolism of Ugadi’s traditional "Bevvu Bella"—a mix of neem leaves and jaggery—to life’s balance between bitter and sweet experiences.

Their note on Instagram read, "May this new year usher in abundant happiness, unwavering peace, and boundless prosperity for you and your family. Like the traditional Ugadi ‘Bevvu Bella’(neem leaves and jaggery) which symbolises life is a beautiful blend of bitter and sweet; embrace it all with grace. Wishing you a truly joyous Ugadi! And to those celebrating, a very Happy Gudi Padwa."

Along with the note, Yash and Radhika shared a beautiful picture of themselves. While the KGF actor wore formal attire, his wife looked stunning in a traditional saree for Ugadi.

Take a look at their post below:

Rocking Star Yash is all set to make his big-screen comeback with Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.

Yash officially announced the release date on social media. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is being made in both Kannada and English. Originally planned for April 10, 2025, the release was postponed due to production delays. Now, it will hit theaters on Ugadi 2026.

Take a look at the post below:

This marks Yash’s 19th film and boasts a stellar cast. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria play key roles. Actors Darell D’Silva and Akshay Oberoi are also part of the ensemble.

Hollywood action director JJ Perry, known for John Wick, previously praised the team. With high expectations, fans are eagerly looking forward to Yash’s return in Toxic.