'They are locked between Bandra and Juhu': Producer and Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind points to Mumbai filmmakers’ ‘narrow vision’ as cause of Hindi cinema’s shortcomings

Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind is one of the most influential producers in the South Indian film industry. Recently, he attended the South India Film Festival in Hyderabad where she spoke about the success of regional films. Not only that, but he also highlighted the shortcomings of Hindi cinema and pointed fingers at the filmmakers in Mumbai.

Allu Aravind said at the event that the present-day scenario in the film industry is very different from the '90s due to a shift in pan-India. He said, "Our dubbed films are, in fact, too well-received there. This means that the content made here is. Then, you might argue that content is being made even there, so why it’s not working. I have a slightly controversial answer to this. But this is what I feel and I should be honest."

Allu Arjun's father said that he respects Hindi filmmakers and their thinking. However, he mentioned that their vision is quite limited. He said, "They are somewhere locked between Bandra and Juhu! They are brought up in Bandra and Juhu and their culture and vision are like that. Hence, they are also making films like that."

Allu Aravind said that there are places like Bihar and UP where films can be made. However, it is not being explored despite the fact that films are well-received there because of the content. He added. "There’s no separate love for us."

Allu Aravind concluded his speech by saying that he has spoken to a couple of people from the Hindi film industry and they have started working on films for a larger audience.

Meanwhile, Allu Aravind is Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish and Venkatesh's father. He has worked as a producer for several iconic films including Master, Subhalekha, Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Pasivadi Pranam. He has also backed a lot of Allu Arjun's films over the years like Sarrainodu, Happy, Gangotri, Badrinath and others.

