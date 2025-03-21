New Telugu releases this week in theaters: Sapthagiri’s Pelli Kani Prasad, Nihal Kodhaty’s Tuk Tuk and more
The audience will get to enjoy some exciting Telugu releases this week in theaters. Here’s the list.
With highly anticipated Telugu film releases scheduled for this week in March, things are about to get exciting. These include a wide variety of different genres and themes of films, which are sure to leave everyone entertained. Check out the new Telugu films releasing this week in theaters.
Pelli Kani Prasad
- Director: Abhilash Reddy Gopidi
- Cast: Sapthagiri, Priyanka Sharma, Vadlamani Srinivas, and Muralidhar Goud
- Release date: March 21, 2025
Pelli Kani Prasad is an upcoming Telugu family comedy entertainer that is set to release on March 21, 2025. It revolves around how a man who vows to uphold the family tradition of seeking dowry at marriage changes completely after facing desperation about his own wedding.
Tuk Tuk
- Director: C Supreeth Krishna
- Cast: Nihal Kodhaty, Saanve Megghana, Harsh Roshan, Karthikeya Dev
- Release date: March 21, 2025
Tuk Tuk is another upcoming Telugu fantasy drama. It revolves around the story of three teenage boys who end up discovering a mystical autorickshaw that magically transforms into an unexpected hero. This supergiant then becomes the center of attraction of their small, mundane village life.
Shanmukha
- Director: Shanumugam Sappani
- Cast: Aadi, Avika Gor, Chitram Seenu, Aditya Om, Meena Vasu
- Release date: March 21, 2025
Another exciting upcoming Telugu fantasy thriller, Shanmukha, revolves around the lives of a police officer and a research student who wants to explore the mysteries of Indian temples. However, scriptures and other sacred texts shortly lead them to a forest to uncover secrets about a deity and hidden treasure.
