Veteran Malayalam actress Meena Ganesh passes away at 81 after undergoing treatment for stroke

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding death which might be triggering for some readers.

Veteran Malayalam star Meena Ganesh passed away today, December 19, at her home in Ottapalam, Kerala. She was 81. According to an OnManorama report, she died while receiving treatment at a private hospital in the town after suffering a stroke.

Some reports suggest she passed away at 1:20 AM. Meanwhile, her funeral will take place at Santhitheeram today at 4 PM.

Soon after the news of her demise surfaced on the internet, actor Pakru took to his Facebook handle to pen a heartfelt note for the actress. Sharing a picture of Meena Ganesh, he wrote, "Tributes to Meena Chechi."



Meena Ganesh was born in Palakkad in 1942. She began her career at the age of 19 as a theatre artist. Meena made her film debut in 1976 with a small role in Manimuzhakam. However, she became widely recognized for her role as Pathumma in the 1991 film Mukhachithram.

According to OnManorama, Meena appeared in nearly 105 films over the years. She worked with many renowned actors during her career, including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mammootty, Kalabhavan Mani and Dileep, amongst others.

Some of her best works include Manimuzhakkam, Mandanmmar Londanil, Prasnam Gurutharam, Bhagavan, Nakhakshathangal, Mukha Chithram, Thalayanamanthram, Utsavamelam, Valayam, Ponnaramthoottathe Raajaavu, Snehasagaram, Golantharavartha, Bhoomigeetham, Saakshaal Sreemaan Chaathunni, Venkalam and more.

Meena Ganesh appeared in several popular serials throughout her career. Some of the notable ones include Geethanjali, Devaragam, Snehatheeram, Velankani Mathavu, Ramayanam, Calcutta Hospital, Ettu Sundarikalum Njanum, Mangalyam, Kalyanaveeran, Karunyam, Vayalkilikal, Sthree, Minnukettu, and Aa Amma.

According to India Today, Meena was married to late theater artist named AN Ganesh. They had a daughter named Sangeetha and a son, Manoj Ganesh.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember you are not alone in the fight.

