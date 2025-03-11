Is Allu Arjun and Atlee's upcoming movie set to have Sivakarthikeyan in a co-lead role? Here’s what we know

Allu Arjun has been making headlines for quite some time due to his collaboration with director Atlee. While an official confirmation is still pending, it was speculated that the film would be a multistarrer with Sivakarthikeyan as a co-lead. However, this speculation has now been refuted.

According to a report by Aakashavaani, Allu Arjun’s team has confirmed that the actor will not be starring in a multistarrer venture. The report specifies that the movie will not feature any other star in either a full-length role or a cameo apart from Allu Arjun.

Moreover, the team has also clarified that the reports about Sivakarthikeyan being part of the project are completely untrue.

While the project is yet to be officially announced by the makers, Allu Arjun is most likely to work under Atlee’s direction next. In addition to the Jawan director’s project, the actor is also expected to collaborate with director Trivikram Srinivas for their fourth film together.

The movie is rumored to be a mythological venture, with Allu Arjun likely to portray the role of Lord Karthikeya from Hindu mythology.

Allu Arjun was last seen in the lead role in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Sukumar directorial depicted the tale of Pushparaju, the leader of a smuggling syndicate.

The sequel focused on the protagonist’s rise to power and how he reigns over his syndicate. With old foes and new challenges emerging, the film showcases how Pushparaju overcomes every obstacle in his path.

With Allu Arjun in the lead role, the film also features an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and many more in key roles.

The film was released in theaters on December 5, 2024, and became a massive hit at the box office. Later, it premiered on the OTT platform Netflix, where it continued to create a buzz online.